The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Cold Case Unit has revived its search for evidence in the Christine Flahive homicide investigation. Detectives searched a small section of land near an original area or interest on Rollins Street Wednesday and Thursday with the Peace River K9 Search and Rescue team.
Flahive disappeared in January 1995 after leaving her Punta Gorda home on a bicycle. The case picked up this year after detectives gained new information from a tip around the 24-year anniversary of her disappearance. Most recently, they declared Jonathan Payne, an Arcadia man who died in 2011, to be a person of interest in the case and were looking for anyone who knew him.
“We encourage the community to continue to come forward — and all information related to Christine and the people that she knew if valuable to detectives,” the agency posted on Facebook.
Anyone with information about Flahive or Payne can contact the Cold Case Unit by email at coldcase@ccsofl.net.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Vanessa Denise Lee, 44, of Sarasota. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Richard Dean McNew, 55, 200 block of Boundary Blvd., Rotonda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Shannon Marie Wagner, 39, 16100 block of Aralia Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: out of county warrant, underlying charge, and failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Randy Robert Lossa Jr., 39, 15300 block of Orchid Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Jenny Ann Miller, 59, 3000 block of Broadpoint Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: none (supervised release).
• John Alan Vargas, 37, 21600 block of Gibralter Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
• Scott Franklin Hutton Jr., 21, 21200 block of Davison Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $10,000.
• Harold Edward Ross, 46, 3100 block of Pinetree St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $400.
• Joseph Anthony Brooks, 26, 300 block of Liddy St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI and DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $5,000.
• Marc Gothfried Joseph, 29, 22500 block of Elmira Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Philippe Kelly Lauture, 30, 3500 block of Rome St., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer without violence, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: none.
• Mark James Donovan, 24, 200 block of Ginger St., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $6,000.
• Chivalin Faustino, 34, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Saul Hipolito Quito-Quito, 37, of Bradenton. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Ingeri Margaret Belill, 56, of Bradenton. Charge: DUI 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $2,000.
• Gerald Edward Robinson Jr., 42, 21200 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).
• Isaiah Simon Varela, 23, 19600 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,000.
• Seth Kaden Collins, 27, 19600 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
• Jonathan Joseph Simonell, 32, of Nokomis. Charges: failure to comply with registration law, three counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $25,000.
• Ted Earl McCrary, 25, 100 block of Via Madonna, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.
• Corey Lyne Beasley, 37, 27100 block of Chula Vista St., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations and out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Jennifer Gayle Stallings, 46, 400 block of Solona St., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon. Bond: $10,000.
• Eduardo Na Rodriguez-Najera, 32, 3500 block of Aerca St., Punta Gorda. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and out of county warrant. Bond: $2,500.
• Jason Ray Bennett, 32, 11400 block of 5th Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Teri Leigh Champion, 56, 18400 block of Oxford Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $120.
• Scott Joseph Humbert, 26, 13300 block of Buckett Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $6,000.
• Ashley Marie Crow, 34, 200 block of Waterway Circle NE, Port Charlotte. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $7,000.
• Nicholas Jon Bassi, 22, 11800 block of De Herreda Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Gary Allen Gwinn, 41, of Gulf Port, Fla. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, retail theft $300 or more alone or coordinates with others, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
• Victor Modesto Olmeda Jr., 25, 80 block of West Wentworth St., Englewood. Charge: two out of county warrants, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• David Benjamin Frank, 28, 20 block of Harwich Circle, Englewood. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
• Danielle Lynn Bass, 35, 700 block of Pompano Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $8,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Michael Patrick Oboyle, 22, 300 block of Burland St., Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Daevynn Armstrong, 20, 6100 block of Lofreda Avenue, North Port. Charges: DUI, possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $620.
• Christopher Bigness, 30, 7200 block of Crock Avenue, North Port. Charge: Larceny, grand theft of less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000.
• Liam Connelly, 23, 5900 block of Spearman Circle, North Port. Charge: probation violation, grand theft. Bond: None
• Attila Tengendy, 56, 3900 block of Cuthbert Avenue, North Port. Charges: contempt of court, trespassing. Bond: $200.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests:
• Joshua Wirick, 37, 5200 block of Adina Circle, North Port. Charges: four counts of sale or delivery of a controlled substance. Bond: $30,000.
• Austin Baltierra, 25, 1100 block of Devon Road, Venice. Charges; cocaine possession, marijuana possession, resisting an officer without violence. Bond; $8,500.
• David Crowe, 29, 900 block of Linden Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of grand theft of auto, burglary of an unoccupied structure, larceny, grand theft of less than $5,000. Bond: $15,000.
• Michael Maggio, 56, 1900 block of Neptune Drive, Englewood. Charge; battery, second or subsequent offense (domestic). Bond: None.
The Sarasota County Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Devon Morgan, 27, 4000 block of Scotch Terrace, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Stephen Browne, 23, 5900 block of Spearman Circle, North Port. Charges; disorderly intoxication, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $620.
• Alexander Rayak, 23, 600 block of Shamrock Drive, Venice. Charges: Battery, touch or strike (domestic), possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription. Bond: $120.
• Brian Moorman, 49, 500 block of Auburn Lake Circle, Venice. Charges; contempt of court, DUI. Bond: $30,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol, Venice, reported the following arrest:
• Donald Gregoire, 21, 2300 block of Caraway Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond $500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.