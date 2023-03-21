A law enforcement officer keeps his rifle pointed at an armed subject who refused to leave his vehicle Tuesday.
PUNTA GORDA — Downtown Punta Gorda has been shut down as law enforcement surrounds an armed subject who refuses to leave his vehicle.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to avoid the area of U.S. 41 and Marion Avenue due to an active scene, according to a CCSO app alert.
The area will be closed "for some time," the alert stated.
The incident reportedly involves an armed man who refused to get out of his vehicle during a traffic stop. The vehicle stopped in a parking lot at Suncoast One Title and Closings at W. Marion Avenue.
Law enforcement has surrounded the vehicle and SWAT has arrived at the scene.
"Deputies and officers are handling an incident on Tamiami Trail North (US 41) near downtown (Olympia Avenue)," the Punta Gorda Police Department stated on social media.
"We are anticipating long traffic delays so use I-75 for northbound travel through the city,"
Several streets have been closed off in the downtown area, and a law enforcement helicopter is in the air. Employees of nearby businesses have been told to stay inside.
No further details were available.
