Foggy weather represents a risk on the road, according to local agencies.
However, recent foggy mornings do not seem to have translated to a rise in traffic wrecks.
“There were only two crashes that occurred while we had foggy conditions based on the reports and neither of those had any relation to the fog,” said Lt. Dylan Renz, spokesman for Punta Gorda Police Department. “The only uptick in crashes we have seen is pretty standard for this time of year when there are more cars on the roadway.”
Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Greg Bueno noted crashes from low visibility are also a risk in heavy rain, wildfires, and smoke.
“It is important for motorists to drive as safely as possible in these conditions,” said Bueno in an email to The Daily Sun.
Representatives from FHP, Punta Gorda PD, and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office provided a number of tips for improving safety when driving in any low-visibility conditions:
• Drive with lights on low beam; high beams will only be reflected off the fog and impair visibility even more.
• Slow down when entering a low-visibility area.
• Keep an eye out for slow-moving and parked vehicles; increase distance between other vehicles to give more room to react if needed.
• Reduce distractions; turn off the radio and do not react to cellphone.
• Use wipers and defrosters liberally for maximum visibility.
• Use the right edge of the road or painted road markings as a guide.
• If you approach a stop, signal well in advance and brake early.
• Do not stop on a freeway or heavily traveled road. You could become the first link in a chain-reaction collision. If you must pull off the road, signal, then carefully pull off as far as possible and turn your hazard lights on.
Last month, a fatal crash occurred on State Route 31 near Babcock Ranch during a morning with heavy fog. A northbound vehicle swerved into the opposite lane to avoid hitting a wild hog; the vehicle wound up hitting another vehicle coming south, which was then also hit by a semi-truck traveling behind.
However, even bright days can require vigilance on the road. Two separate crashes occurred last Thursday — one at the intersection of El Jobean Road and Toledo Blade Boulevard, the other at Orlando and Veterans Boulevard.
Both crashes — on a clear, sunny day — would see one person airlifted for a trauma alert and another person transported locally for medical treatment.
