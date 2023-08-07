gas prices

A person prepares to pump gas at a BP gas station in New York City.

 Getty Images/TownNews.com Content Exchange

Florida gasoline prices surged again last week, as pump prices have increased by 39 cents a gallon in the past month, according to the AAA auto club.

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded Monday in Florida was $3.82, up from $3.66 a week earlier and $3.43 a month earlier.


   
