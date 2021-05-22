An aviation mechanics facility the size of a Walmart Supercenter could become a tenant at the Punta Gorda Airport.
The Punta Gorda Airport is also initiating a deal for the airport's first gas station, convenience and chain fast food restaurant to build at the corner of Viking Avenue and Piper Road.
Both business opportunities would earn money for the airport.
For the airplane mechanic facility, Charlotte County's Economic Development Office has been communicating with a Fort Myers company called BlackBird Aviation Group about the possibility for several weeks.
Commissioners at the Charlotte County Airport Authority, however, just learned about this project, and they had one big question.
Who are these guys?
"This is a great thing for the airport," said Commissioner Robert Hancik. "My concern is I don't know who these people are, where the money's coming from."
"I agree with you," said Airport Chief Executive Officer James Parish.
"We're talking a big chunk of the airport land," said Hancik.
The site in question is about 66 acres on the northeast end of the airport. Parish estimated the company's cost to build the facility could be $100 million.
The rent would be $500,000 a year, Parish said, and the company would be obligated to start construction within a certain amount of time, or the deal would end. Past proposed projects at the airport never got started and deals were hard to get out of.
Several commissioners said the company did not show up on an internet search. Airport staff provided the website of the company, www.bbavgrp.com, to distinguish it from other blackbird aviation companies worldwide.
Darol Carr, the airport's lawyer, said not to be alarmed by a company that is not yet registered in Florida. They could be waiting for the financing and other opportunities to coalesce to register in the state, he said.
The airport lost out on a similar opportunity in 2020 when another Fort Myers company, Intrepid Aerospace, got a better offer from the Lee County Transit Authority. The county offered to build their facility for them.
BlackBird, which could not be reached for comment, states of the company on its website: "We specialize in the sale, lease and exchange of airframe and engine whole assets and components … As a distributor of commercial components, BlackBird Aviation (BBAVGRP) offers a wide range of solutions to keep our customers flying."
"I like that we learned our lesson from the past," said Commissioner Vanessa Oliver, referring to setting time limits on construction. "I would like to hear from them … find out who they are."
Parish said he would try to bring the group to the board's next meeting.
The service station would benefit the airport not just by rent, but by a deal to earn 2% of the profits and 2 cents from every gallon of gas sold.
Several commissioners have been opposed to the idea of a gas station on site, saying it would create traffic problems. But a convenience store/station has long been a part of the airport's master plan.
The airport is also moving forward with a plan to build more airplane hangars to rent out to small plane tenants. To build the hangars, the airport is using some of the funding the airport received from 2020 federal aid to airports during the pandemic.
