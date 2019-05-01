Charlotte County residents near the water can expect to see more evening helicopter patrols as the Aviation Unit searches for boat and boat motor thieves.
“We’re just adjusting our flights later in the night, so we can be out there when these thefts are occurring,” said Chief Pilot Shane Engelauf.
The patrols are a response to the statewide trend of boat and boat motor thefts. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, Florida leads the nation in boat thefts. In 2016, the state had 1,291 thefts, more than twice the thefts as California, the state with the second highest number of thefts at 451. The top five cities for boat thefts are all in Florida, according to the NICB.
Katie Heck, spokesperson for the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, said the county traditionally has lower amounts of thefts than the rest of the state, but it’s still an issue.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office will be increasing patrols of boat yards, marinas, and the waterline in response to a statewide increase in boat and boat motor thefts. In addition to routine patrols, specialty units like the aviation unit will be flying overhead more often, according to a press release.
Last year, there were 44 total thefts and attempted thefts of boat, motors, boat trailers, GPS’s, and lower end units. This year, there have been five boat-related thefts, including one stolen GPS, two lower end units, and five motors.
Engelauf said the Aviation Unit uses the FLIR (Forward Looking Infrared), which is an infrared camera that sees heat signatures.
“We’re able to look at that and identify if somebody’s hiding in a tree or something,” he said. “You’ll see the outline of their body heat. Or if they jump in a trashcan, you’ll see the outline inside the trashcan.”
They also use a spotlight called the NightSun and night vision goggles. If he sees something suspicious, he’ll alert the deputy assigned to the zone and give updates as the deputy arrives to the scene.
Heck encouraged residents to report anything suspicious when they see it happening — not to wait until hours or days later.
“If it’s a theft out on the water, and we don’t get there in time, it’s gone,” she said.
Suspicious activity can be reported on the Sheriff’s Office mobile app or by calling the non-emergency number (941) 639-0013.
