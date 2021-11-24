Members of the Elite Travel Baseball League helped carry frozen turkeys and non-perishable good to cars after people received their dinners. From left are Liam Knef, Hayden D'Hondt, Weston Lamere, Parker Self and Brittany Davidson.
Awaken Church volunteers, from left, Aubrey Jarvis, Shannon Jarvis and Marcy Waheibi help distribute food at the Thanksgiving event.
SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN
By noon, more than 50 families were given dinners and non-perishable food at the Awaken Church Thanksgiving Feast in North Port on Wednesday.
SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN
SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN
Awaken Food Pantry Leader Angela Engel helps people register at the event.
SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN
Keagan O'Brien waits near the door to lend a hand.
Awaken Church presented a Thanksgiving feast for the community on Wednesday, Nov. 24, at the senior center on Pan American Boulevard in North Port.
By noon, nearly 50 families were given hot meals, a box of produce and non-perishables to take home.
Volunteers from the church as well as members of the Elite Travel Baseball League led by Robert and Brittany Davidson helped distribute food at the event.
Larry Grant, food pantry manager, said the church also gave away about 150 frozen turkeys.
"Savor food truck is cooking 300 hot Thanksgiving meals and we're giving out bags of side items, milk, toiletries and clothing," Grant said. "We do this every November. On Fridays, we serve about 1,000 meals. Last Friday, we served more than 1,400 people."
The church partners with All Faiths Food Bank to coordinate getting food for the community.
