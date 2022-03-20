ENGLEWOOD — With the onset of spring, local barrier island beaches become wildlife nurseries.
This is the time of year to share our beaches with fledglings and hatchlings, as well as feathered parents that may be skittish.
While sea turtle nesting season in Southwest Florida officially begins May 1 and ends Oct. 31, Turtle Patrol volunteers plan to begin their daily patrols along Gulf beaches in mid-April.
What is less-known is the official shorebirds nesting season began on local beaches last month. The season overlaps turtle nesting, then general peaks in May or June, and ends in August.
As with nesting sea turtles, Charlotte County has protections in place to help keep nesting shorebirds from being bothered. The county even established a designated shorebird nesting area on Knight Island, at the Palm Island Resort. The nesting area was originally established as part of a permitting mitigation order for a Stump Pass dredging and beach restoration project.
"Each year prior to shorebird nesting season county staff disks and tills the open sandy area to created a open sandy beach area free of vegetation suitable for our nesting least tern, Wilson and snowy plovers, and black skimmer populations," Charlotte County environmental specialist Susie Derheimer told The Daily Sun in an email.
"Palm Island is not our last sustainable site locally for nesting; we also see nesting at the south end of Stump Pass Beach State Park (on Manasota Key), the north end of Boca Grande, and Bird Island," Deheimer said.
Last year, on Stump Pass beach, the county documented 72 least tern nests and 50 fledged chicks, 39 black skimmer nests and 31 fledged chicks, and one Wilson’s Plover nests with one fledged.
The black skimmer nest was the first seen in several years.
Boca Grande saw 55 least tern nests with 32 fledged chicks, one Wilson’s plover nest with three fledged chicks.
On Bird Island, a spoil island just north of the Lee County line near Boca Grande, Charlotte staff documented one American oystercatcher nest with one fledging. The American oystercatcher nest was also special, the first nest documented "in many years."
Palm Island wasn't so lucky.
"We had a major issue with (predators) last year on Palm Island," Deheimer said. "We lost both our small least tern colony, one Wilson’s plover and two snowy plover nests, so it wasn’t very successful. Staff documented the presence of coyote and yellow crown night heron disturbing the nest."
NOT JUST NATURAL PREDATORS
Coyotes, herons, fish crows and other wildlife are not the only threats nesting shorebirds face.
Shorebirds do not build nests. Instead, the nesting birds scoop out the sand, creating "scrapes" — indentations in which the birds lay their eggs.
Also, the birds do not sit to warm their eggs, but do it to keep their eggs cooler than they would be if left alone under the sun. The eggs can cook in their shells if not protected by a nesting bird.
It's easy to spook the parent bird to fly off and leave an egg uncovered.
Nesting areas are marked off, but that often is not enough.
"I've seen people not honoring the signage," said Brenda Bossman, state permit holder monitoring sea turtle nests on Knight and Don Pedro islands, a former shorebird nesting monitor and past president of the Venice Audubon chapter.
Dogs appear as threats to the birds if allowed to run around or approach a nest, Bossman said.
Deheimer did not disagree.
"With dogs being leashed, birds are less likely to be flushed or even disturbed as much because they can’t just run where they want, they’re physically contained," Deheimer said. "However, even leashed dogs seem to make the birds want to look for other areas to rest, find food, and even nest due to a level of some disturbance.
"Even with 'No Dogs Allowed' signs posted all around our nesting sites, we still will see dog tracks in and around our sites," she said.
For additional information, call 941-613-3220. To learn more about nesting shorebirds, visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov or myfwc.com.
