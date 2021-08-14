The Animal Welfare League is sending home 5-pound bags of fresh, dry dog food with every canine adopted in August.
Recently, Pet Wants Sarasota, a local franchise business selling freshly-made dog and cat food, donated 300 pounds of dog food to the AWL.
Annaleah Prevatt, owner of Pet Wants Sarasota, said when parent company Ohio Pet Foods came to her and asked where they could donate pet food locally, she chose AWL, “because it is a no-kill shelter,” she said.
This isn’t the first time the franchise company has given away pet food. As part of its “The Pack Gives Back” initiative, Pet Wants has given over 10,000 pounds of food since the beginning of 2020 in relation to its focus on COVID-19 relief efforts.
The Pack Gives Back supports local food banks, rescues, adoption facilities, shelters and other pet-focused organizations, said Prevatt.
“We are using this donation as an inventive for potential adoptees,” said AWL spokesperson Sherri Dennis.
New dog owners will have their choice of Pet Wants flavors at the AWL. Some foods contain a meat and brown rice, while others are meat only with no grain.
Prevatt said the food is fresh, because when she and other franchise owners place their orders with Ohio Pet Foods, the food is then made, so it arrives when it is only weeks and not months old.
August is traditionally the slowest month when it comes to pet adoptions, Prevatt said, but that isn’t the case at the AWL, whose president, Cherie George, recently said that adoptions have been brisk throughout July and in early August.
For the month of July, 173 cats, 90 dogs and three miscellaneous animals, such as rabbits or hamsters, were adopted.
George said the 266 total is in addition to the four cats and 24 dogs that went back to their owners last month, having been picked up by Animal Control.
As of Aug. 4, there were 275 animals in the shelter, and 128 in foster care, George said.
The AWL is located at 3519 Drance St. in Port Charlotte. Call 941-625-6720 for more information.
