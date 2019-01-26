The next 243 homes will be going up soon in Babcock Village.
Charlotte County commissioners this week approved the latest plans for single-family homes on 73 acres in the new community carved out of ranch land and gravel pits in eastern Charlotte County. They approved road plans in November.
“Within the next two or three weeks, you’ll see homes coming out of the ground,” said Babcock President Syd Kitson.
The approval is for the next phase of a development called Trail’s Edge. The first phase of Trail’s Edge is already built out and also, sold out, said Babcock spokesperson Lisa Hall.
This newest section is located on the edge of undeveloped land in the wilds of east county, but Babcock Village will soon stretch beyond that, said the developer’s lawyer, Robert Berntsson.
Lennar Homes is building Trail’s Edge with single-family and attached villas ranging from low-$200,000s to mid-$300,000s, Kitson said.
The first residents moved to Babcock at the beginning of 2018. By the end of 2018, 264 homes were sold in several subdivisions in Babcock, with approximately 160 occupied, said Hall, although that number changes daily. The estimated population is now 400 people, she said.
For the Lake Babcock subdivision, some 300 homes are already spoken for. These are a combination of custom and standard homes to be built in this section by six different builders, Kitson said.
Of future subdivisions, Kitson said,”There will be several neighborhoods that we’re working on right now that have not been named.”
Babcock was authorized with its own zoning in 2006. That was after Kitson bought 92,000 acres of ranch and preservation land from the Babcock Ranch heirs. He sold 73,000 acres back to the state for preservation, reserving the rest for development. Actual construction will be limited to about 9,000 acres, he said.
At its maximum, Babcock could hold 19,500 homes with 50,000 people, but that is not anticipated for many years.
Town homes are going up across from Founders Square, Kitson said.
Kitson always promised a full range of housing, including apartments. Kitson and Partners is negotiating with several potential builders for apartments, Kitson said, but there is nothing definite yet.
