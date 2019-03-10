Over 122,000 people living in southwest Florida don’t have a safe shelter to go to during a hurricane.
Their choices include staying in their home, which could flood, or they could risk getting stuck on the stagnant traffic on I-75 when the storm hits.
Rep. Mike Grant (R-Port Charlotte) filed HB 3139: Southwest Florida Regional Emergency Shelter, Feb. 7 in the Florida House of Representatives in hopes of changing that.
The bill asks for $8 million from the state’s general revenue fund to design and build a Southwest Florida Regional Emergency Shelter at Babcock Ranch to meet shelter criteria from the Red Cross, which the state uses in deeming shelters safe during hurricanes.
The bill is now moving forward. It went through the appropriations committee last week, and has been brought into the budget process, Grant said.
On the local level, Charlotte County commisioners will discuss this state apporpriations request at their meeting Tuesday.
Southwest Florida currently has a shelter capacity deficit of 122,948 spaces for general purpose shelters and 8,586 spaces for special needs evacuees, according to the appropriations project request.
“We need someplace locally to house these people,” Grant said.
Grant was approached by Kitson & Partners to craft the bill, he said. The company anticipates the building would be between 75,000 and 100,000 square feet, but is not even in the planning process yet, said Syd Kitson, the chairman and CEO of Kitson & Partners.
“Our area is underserved,” Kitson said.
The appropriations project request also lists requesting $2 million in local funding, $2 million in federal funding and $7.7 million coming from Kitson & Partners. The total cost of the project is $19.7 million.
Kitson & Partners has had preliminary conversations with both Lee and Charlotte county commissioners regarding local funding, however no formal commitment has been made, according to Lucienne Pears, the vice president of economic and business development at Babcock Ranch.
The proposed building will accommodate pets and be ADA compliant, along with kitchen and bathroom facilities, Kitson said.
The building will have “what it needs for people to properly house themselves during an emergency situation,” Kitson said. He anticipates when the building breaks ground, it will take around a year to construct.
The question is, though, when the building would start construction, or even planning, which all depends on funding from both state and local officials, Grant said.
“It’s a private/public partnership that would benefit the whole region,” Grant said.
There is a huge need for this shelter, according to the Appropriation Request, which notes it could also serve DeSoto, Hendry and Lee counties among others. Out of all regions in the state, the southwest Florida region is the only one with a shelter space deficit exceeding 50,000 spaces for people.
Coming up, the project is slated to be discussed at the March 12 Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners regular and land use meeting.
Here, the commissioners could choose to remove the wording from the appropriations request that the project is “in partnership with Charlotte County” and that the board “has made this one of their top legislative priorities,” according to the county’s meeting agenda.
One of the items on the board’s 2019 state legislative program was increasing shelter options for Charlotte County, commissioner Joseph Tiseo said. However, this did not pertain to a specific project, nor did it include funding levels and how the county would participate, he said.
“As a Board we did not have a public discussion and give direction regarding this specific shelter proposal and the public did not have a chance for comment,” Tiseo said. “Since local tax dollars are involved and for transparency, I put the item on our agenda next week to have that discussion.”
