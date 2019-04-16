A golf course subdivision to be called Babcock National has taken the next step with approval from the Planning and Zoning Advisory Board.
Developer Lennar Homes LLC submitted its mapping for the first 116 single-family homes to be built on a fraction of the 460 acres where the development will be located. Lennar is authorized to build up to 1,000 homes at the site, but that will happen over a period of years, engineer Todd Rebol of Banks Engineering told the Sun. There is no plan yet showing where the golf course will be, he said.
Eventually, Babcock National will include a private entrance, condominiums and estate homes, a country club restaurant, pool, bar and a championship-level golf course, the developer has said.
“We’re finding that there’s a whole market segment of people that want to live on a golf course,” Babcock Ranch President Syd Kitson told the Sun Monday.
In the planning days, more than 10 years ago, Babcock Ranch was described as an ecological community that would likely not include golf and gates.
In the year and a half since opening, Babcock Ranch has sold about 2,000 homes or lots out of 19,500 authorized by town zoning, Kitson said. Half of those current lots are in Babcock National, but Kitson said things are moving fast in terms of homes. Babcock National will not be the dominant subdivision, he said.
“There will be more announcements of builders to come,” he said, adding that Babcock Ranch is currently negotiating with multiple builders for future land sales.
One of those deals is with a builder of apartments, Kitson said, but it is not yet finalized.
In the county approval phase, Lennar’s mapping plan passed through the advisory board with no comment from the public or the board. It now goes to the Charlotte County Commission for final approval. This is the first subdivision not developed by Babcock Property Holdings, so it required and received approval by the Independent Special District, planner Steven Ellis told the advisory board last week.
Babcock Ranch is located in the undeveloped, eastern part of the county, south of Bermont Road and near the line with Lee County. Lennar’s Babcock National acreage sits north of existing development in Babcock Ranch. On the original site plan, Lennar’s project coincides with what was labelled Village III.
In anticipation of rapid development at Babcock, the county’s Industrial Development Authority recently approved a $42 million government-backed low interest bond for the next water and sewage treatment plant. Babcock Ranch created a nonprofit entity Town and Country Utility, to qualify for the loan.
