Babcock National Golf & Country Club, a new Lennar lifestyle community within Babcock Ranch, recently celebrated the opening of its 18-hole Gordon Lewis-designed course with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and VIP golf tournament.
“We’re thrilled to officially announce the opening of the golf course at Babcock National. Award-winning architect Gordon Lewis designed this championship course around the natural beauty of the land, and its unique offering is aligned perfectly with Babcock Ranch,” said Lennar Director of Operations for Southwest Florida, David Meyers.
Boasting a stunning location on Lake Babcock north of Founder’s Square, the par-72 semi-private course will complement Babcock National’s world-class amenities center, including a resort-style pool and spa with a nearby chickee bar; a clubhouse with fine and casual dining and a golf pro shop; a tennis center and pro shop; pickleball and bocce ball courts; and a sports club with a fitness center, yoga and aerobics room, saunas, treatment rooms and a full-service salon.
“Thousands of our Discovery Center visitors have asked us when golf would be coming to Babcock Ranch,” said Syd Kitson, Chairman and CEO of Kitson & Partners, developer of Babcock Ranch. “I’m proud of what Lennar has done with Babcock National, and it’s incredible to see the golf course come to life as part of our overall vision of celebrating the outdoors and the environment.”
Babcock National will feature 18 of Lennar’s most popular home designs offering 1,120 to 3,473 square feet of living space. A mix of multi-family and single-family homes, including condominiums, luxury coach homes, executive homes and estate-style designs, will incorporate innovative design details and Lennar’s signature Everything’s Included program that provides customers with a high level of standard features already included in the home price. Homes at Babcock National start from the upper $100,000s.
For more information, visit the Woodlea Hall Discovery Center at 42850 Crescent Loop in Babcock Ranch, call 877-709-6620, or visit www.BabcockRanch.com.
