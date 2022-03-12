BABCOCK RANCH — The fourth annual Babcock Ranch Art Show continues today after rain forced its early shutdown on Saturday.
"The weather washed things out after 2 p.m.," said Angela Bell, spokesperson for the show. Bell said when it began to rain, the artists began to pack up their artwork to protect it.
The artwork was inside tents which were open on one side.
But before the rains came, "We had a really good turnout before noon," Bell said. "The artists did very well; they were selling a lot of pieces."
The weather for today is expected to be sunny, but cool.
Some 100 artists submitted photos of their work for consideration in the national juried show, and 40 were selected, Bell said.
General admission is free and open to the public. Proceeds from VIP ticket sales, priced from $75 to $150, benefit the Babcock Ranch Foundation, which focuses on expanding access to educational programming and providing scholarships to students in need.
The outdoor exhibits, located in downtown Founder's Square and next to Lake Babcock, showcase watercolor, oil and acrylic painting, sculpture, photography, metalwork, jewelry, ceramics, woven baskets, and wood and fiber art.
Food trucks will also be stationed stationed along Lake Babcock Drive, along with information from Babcock Ranch’s builder team.
The event starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. today.
