BABCOCK RANCH — Hundreds of new single-family residential lots are planned for Babcock Ranch by multiple development companies.
The Charlotte County Commission approved allowing the new homes last week.
The Babcock Ranch solar-powered community stretches along State Road 31 in Charlotte County near the borderlines of DeSoto and Lee counties.
At the Sept. 13 meeting, county commissioners approved 499 single-family lots, called Palmetto Landing, 194 single-family lots called Crescent Lakes, 158 single-family lots for Northridge Phase 2, and another 399 single-family lots for a community called Verde.
"This is lots of farmland and within increment two," County Zoning official Shaun Cullinan said at the meeting. "You will see a lot of these increment two plats coming within the next few months."
Increment two will lead to development of increment three to the east of the county, attorney Robert Berntsson, representing Babcock Holdings, said in May.
Babcock Ranch development is broken down into phases, with increment one already in development in the western portion of the region along S.R. 31.
Increment two is where spine roads have been approved, which will allow for development in increment three to the east.
Berntsson said Babcock is approaching increment three, “which should be the balance of the project.”
Palmetto Landing
Palmetto Landing is a D.R. Horton development with 259 single-family lots and 240 townhome villas.
Seven water management areas, one road right-of-way tract, 10 landscape tracts, and a future amenity center tract are also in the plans.
This site contains around 128 acres and is located south of Bermont Road, north of the county line with Lee County, west of the county line with Glades County and east of Bluebird Trail, in the boundary of the Babcock Ranch Community Development of Regional Impact (DRI) Increment 2, and within the East County area.
Crescent Lakes
Meritage Homes of Florida, Inc., has plans for phase one of the company's development, consisting of 194 single‐family lots and 16 tracts with supporting utility, roadway, and stormwater infrastructure.
The site contains around 111 acres and is located south of Bermont Road, north of the county line with Lee County, west of the county line with Glades County and east of Bluebird Trail, in the boundary of the Babcock Ranch Community DRI Increment 2, and within the East County area.
Northridge
Pulte Home Company, LLC, has plans for a subdivision to be named Babcock Ranch Community Northridge Phase 2, consisting of 158 single-family residential lots and six tracts with supporting utility, roadway and stormwater infrastructure.
This site contains around 44 acres and is located south of Bermont Road, north of Greenway Boulevard, west of Talon Terrace and east of S.R. 31, in the boundary of the Babcock Ranch Community DRI Increment 1, and within the East County area.
Verde
Pulte also plans a subdivision to be named Babcock Ranch Community Verde, consisting of 399 single‐family residential lots and 20 tracts with supporting utility, roadway and stormwater infrastructure.
This site contains around 109 acres and is located south of Bermont Road, north of the county line with Lee County, west of the county line with Glades County, and east of Cypress Parkway, in the boundary of the Babcock Ranch Community DRI Increment 2, and within the East County area.
All developments were approved by the County Commission on Sept. 13.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.