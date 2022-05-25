PORT CHARLOTTE — Builders at Babcock Ranch are eyeing phase three of their community development along State Road 31.
Babcock Property Holdings, builders of the 18,000-acre community in Charlotte and Lee counties, got approval for two plat requests Tuesday from Charlotte County commissioners to build two new spine roads for surrounding areas.
“This is just basically the roadways,” said attorney Robert Berntsson, representing Babcock Holdings. “There is no physical development other than the roadways associated with this plat. This does provide the access into increment two, which will be moving forward.”
Increment two will allow for development in increment three to the east of the county.
Berntsson went on to say that Babcock Holdings is in the process of presenting phase three plans to county staff.
Development at Babcock Ranch is broken down into phases, with increment one already in development in the western portion of the region along S.R. 31.
Increment two is where the spine roads are going in and they will ultimately allow for development in increment three to the east.
Berntsson said Babcock is coming into increment three, “which should be the balance of the project.”
County Commission Vice Chair Christopher Constance asked how many increments were planned.
Berntsson said there were only three, for now.
“At this time they (the developers) may not entitle everything but they may come back at a later time to add more entitlement but for now we’re just starting the increment three process,” he told commissioners.
At Tuesday’s meeting, county commissioners approved spine roads for two sections in east Charlotte County. One amounts to almost 30 acres of land use while the other around amounts to around 193 acres.
“These will be for future development, but this is mostly just an infrastructure plat,” County Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan told commissioners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.