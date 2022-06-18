BABCOCK RANCH - Six new neighborhoods are being planned at Babcock Ranch.
Several of the builders are new to the solar-powered planned community, spokesperson Angela Bell said.
Builders of the new neighborhoods will be Christopher Alan Homes (Creekside Run), D.R. Horton (The Preserve), Meritage Homes, Pulte Homes (Northridge), William Ryan Homes, and Toll Brothers (Wateview Landing).
Pulte Homes has completed three model homes in the new Northridge neighborhood.
Pulte was one of the home builders that constructed a smart home on Innovation Way where the model street showcased homes of the futures featuring an array of advanced technologies.
The company has also developed the Edgewater, Edgewater Shores and Parkside neighborhoods at Babcock Ranch.
To date there are about 10 neighborhoods at Babcock Ranch; over 2,100 homes have been sold as of mid-June, said Bell.
Pulte Homes will build 322 one- and two-story single-family houses which will overlook lakes, nature preserves and landscaped areas, the company announced in a press release.
There will 13 floor plans for the Northridge houses, ranging from 1,447 to 4,674 square feet of living space.
The company's grand opening for Northridge will be June 25-26, when visitors will be able to tour the professionally-decorated model homes.
Times will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The company has been building homes for 70 years and was named the Florida Green Building Coalition's 2020 builder of the year.
Traded on the New York Stock Exchange, the firm is headquartered in Atlanta and is one of America's largest home building companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the U.S.
For information on Pulte Homes' Northridge neighborhood at Babcock Ranch, visit www.Pulte.com/Northridge or call 941-740-6236.
Christopher Alan Homes, a single-family home builder based in southwest Florida, this month announced it will build its new neighborhood, Creekside Run at Babcock Ranch.
"We chose Babcock Ranch as our newest community because our vision of home building aligns closely with Babcock Ranch's vision for its new hometown," said Ian Schmoyer, president and CEO of the company.
The neighborhood will feature 291 home sites spread over some 100 acres located along Curry Creek and the adjacent Curry Creek Preserve.
CAH will offer 10 home designs across three homesite sizes.
Home designs will included modern farmhouse, reminiscent of the rustic lifestyle of Babcock Ranch and the surrounding Southwest Florida area.
Homeowners in Creekside Run will have access to the Creekside Run recreation campus including a pool, cabana, pocket parks and additional green space.
CAH plans to begin construction on three model homes in late 2022, with sales beginning in early 2023, according to the company's statement.
Developer of Babcock Ranch, Syd Kitson, said, "This is an exciting time as we continue to introduce new builders and neighborhoods that offer homes for every lifestyle, along with everything you need to stay healthy, active, and connected."
For further information on Christopher Alan Homes, visit www.christopheralanhomes.com or call 941-548-6436.
When fully developed, Babcock Ranch will have 19,500 homes and 6 million square feet of commercial space, Bell said.
