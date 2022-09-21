Joseph Subic Jr.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY MIAMI-DADE COUNTY CORRECTIONS

ST. PETERSBURG - A resident of Babcock Ranch has been arrested for allegedly soliciting obscene material from minors in Pinellas County.

Joseph Subic Jr., 66, was arrested on Monday in Miami by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, following an investigation by the St. Petersburg Police Department.


