Subic had previously made national news as one of 66 Americans taken hostage in Iran during that country's Islamic Revolution in 1979.
He was serving as a military policeman at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran when it was stormed by revolutionary forces.
Subic has been charged with two counts each of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, prohibited use of a computer, traveling to meet a minor, and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.
He was also charged with three counts of interfering in a child's custody.
The St. Petersburg investigation began in June, according to an FDLE press release, focusing on "runaway juveniles."
"During the investigation, detectives learned that two teenage girls had received payment for nude photographs and for accompanying an older man to hotels and his residence for sexual activity," the news release stated.
Subic was eventually identified as the suspect, allegedly traveling from his home in Babcock Ranch to Pinellas County to meet with the minors.
Subic spent 444 days as a hostage in Tehran, eventually being freed with the 51 other remaining hostages in 1981.
In 1985, Subic was accused by another hostage — Charles W. Scott, a retired Army colonel — of collaborating with the hostage takers and informing on other hostages' true identities to them. At the time, he and his attorney refused to comment on the allegations.
Subic was denied a medal for being taken hostage at the time. He was later awarded the Bronze Star for his service in the Army and his later service in the Florida National Guard during the post-2003 Iraq War.
He also served as a police chief for the city of White Springs, Florida. He resigned from that position before being charged with insurance fraud.
After his latest arrest, Subic was taken to Miami-Dade County Jail. He was later transferred to Pinellas County Jail on Wednesday. He is currently being held on $300,000 total bond.
According to the FDLE release, the case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.
