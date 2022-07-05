Reality TV host Chad Crawford counts to three and shouts, “Remove your glasses!”
Then the lucky homeowners chosen for “Flip My Florida Yard” take off their shades with the opaque orange-slice lenses.
The reveal reactions of owners from across the state have ranged from “There are no words!” to “It doesn’t even look like our yard.”
And that’s a good thing for these longtime or newbie Florida residents. They mean well but know they can do better with their landscaping.
Emmy award-winning director Crawford and Crawford Entertainment have teamed up with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to show homeowners how to create a landscape more in tune with Florida’s natural environment, using drought-tolerant plants and water-saving techniques.
“Most Floridians don’t know how to protect our natural resources,” said series creator Chad Crawford. “The mission of this series is to show Florida homeowners how they can make minor changes in their landscaping routine that can add up and really help our state.
“When casting the families, we looked at geographic location, family dynamic, ethnic diversity and human-interest-story angle — but most importantly we sought people who were interested in our show’s mission who would be inspired to become passionate advocates for environmentally responsible landscaping.”
“Flip My Florida Yard” is filmed throughout Florida, showcasing settings from small urban developments to waterfront residences, multi-acre rural properties and neighborhoods with HOAs.
True to the impossible-makeover model, the flip crew has just eight hours to re-landscape each yard before the owners return home from a day at a state park.
Earlier this year, 10 homeowners across 10 Florida counties were chosen to have either their front or their backyard “flipped” into a Florida-friendly paradise.
Among them was a young Charlotte County family who wanted an even friendlier backyard in the already-Florida-friendly Babcock Ranch community.
UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Director and Horticulture Extension Agent Ralph Mitchell, and Sara Weber, UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Florida-Friendly Landscaping Education and Training Specialist, first met with the homeowners, then came onsite to appear on the show.
“I talked about mulching and water conservation, and our office donated a rain barrel,” said Weber. “Ralph talked about the plants and composting. The show is such a great team effort.”
Florida Yards and Neighborhoods Statewide Coordinator Jennifer Marvin designed the landscape, and Juniper Landscaping of Fort Myers provided the plants.
Each show features the nine Florida-Friendly Landscaping (FFL) principles developed by the University of Florida’s Institute for Food and Agricultural Sciences (IFAS).
Every makeover creates a yard that will protect and conserve Florida’s natural resources through science-based landscape practices that call for locating the right plant in the right place, attracting native wildlife, managing pests responsibly, watering efficiently, fertilizing appropriately and reducing stormwater runoff. And each has support from local UF/IFAS Extension experts like Mitchell and Weber.
The hard work of all the planners, designers and landscape teams is spotlighted when Season 2 of “Flip My Florida Yard” airs July 24 on local PBS stations and, later, streaming.
The show will be available for streaming via Roku on the Discover Florida Channel, www.discoverfloridachannel.com. For the broadcast schedule, visit www.flipmyfloridayard.com. Consult local TV listings for exact times and dates.
Casting applications to have your landscape flipped Florida-Friendly on Season 3 of the show are being accepted through midnight July 10. Learn more at www.flipmyfloridayard.com. To apply, fill out the survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/STLDDG7.
“We would love to have another Charlotte County family and yard!” said Weber.
