BABCOCK RANCH — Babcock Ranch recently passed a milestone of 3,000 homes sold.
As of April 30, 2,361 homeowners have closed, said Angela Bell, spokesperson for the solar-powered development.
Known as America's first solar-powered town, Babcock Ranch was developed with a philosophy in mind: respect for the natural environment, smart growth and sustainability.
"Today's homebuyers are more mindful of how their home and community impacts the environment, their health and wellness," Syd Kitson, chairman and CEO of Kitson and Partners, said in a statement announcing the sales milestone.
The community, which will have 19,500 residential units and 6 million square feet of commercial space when built out, saw its first home sales in 2017. Each year since has topped the previous year's sales, according to the developer.
Some 10 national and regional homebuilders offer more than 50 home designs in size from 1,120 square feet to more than 4,000 square feet.
Here's what else is new at Babcock Ranch:
• Crescent B Commons, home to the Publix and more than a dozen other businesses including restaurants, recently completed a 1,700-square-foot playground with towering slides and raised decking for alfresco dining. A national bank with a drive-through is also planned.
• Groundbreaking is planned for a new shopping center across from Crescent B Commons, later this year. Called The Shoppes at Yellow Pine, the new center will offer 120,000 square feet of commercial, retail, office, and restaurant space, and will be one-an-a-half times the size of Crescent B Commons.
• Pulte Homes, a leading national homebuilder, in late April was nearing completion of two model homes in Verde, Babcock Ranch's newest neighborhood located in the Midtown section. Verde's 109 acres are adjacent to new parks, trails, and a planned mix-use town center with a village green.
• A residents' clubhouse, Lake Timber Lodge, is now open after undergoing renovations. The rustic waterfront lodge features a swimming pool and gathering space for events, meetings and activities. Added were poolside cabanas and a new screened porch.
• Christopher Alan Homes on May 4 broke ground on Creekside Run, its first neighborhood in Babcock Ranch. Its Captiva model, which will be one of its home designs, won two awards during the Southwest Florida Parade of Homes presented by the Charlotte-DeSoto Building Association for best exterior and best living areas.
