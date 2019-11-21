PUNTA GORDA — Babcock Ranch developers have outlined three new residential regions that expand the footprint of the new district into the undeveloped rural land of eastern Charlotte County.
The Planning and Zoning Advisory Committee voted unanimously to recommend the two new access roads and a third subdivision section at the Nov. 13 meeting. County commissioners are scheduled to issue a final vote at their Tuesday meeting at 2 p.m., 18500 Murdock Circle.
Population estimates of the new community at Babcock are now at about 910, said Babcock spokesperson Lisa Hall.
That is based on reports of 364 house purchases closed. Another 123 homes are under contract, she said.
That's the growth in just under two years since the huge project broke ground in early 2018. Ultimately, the project is authorized to house up to 50,000. That entitlement was set in 2008, but the economic recession put a hold on the construction start. The remote location is in the eastern part of the county on about 17,788 acres that was forests, ranch land and many gravel pits. It is still surrounded by state-owned forests and ranch land.
Along State Road 31, construction is underway on a shopping center to be called Crescent B Commons, after the old ranch brand.
Hall said the development is not yet able to name the grocery store that is being built.
Up for a vote on Tuesday are permissions for two roads that are extensions of Cypress Parkway and Blue Bird Trail. The subdivision named is to be called Cypress Lodge, but the proposal did not include actual lots at this point. Previously approved parameters for Babcock allow for single family and cluster housing in these regions, according to the application of Babcock Development Holdings LLC.
Looking at maps, the three sections add three new lobes to the southwest, northeast and north in the district, totaling 683 acres.
A Babcock resident showed up with concerns at a recent county land development hearing. Resident Noel Goulston said he is concerned about traffic.
"As the community grows, our concerns are with the increased traffic that will occur," Goulsten said.
He noted that the new shopping center is under construction and will create traffic at the intersection of S.R. 31 and the yet-to-be-constructed Cypress Parkway entrance.
Babcock's lawyer, Robert Berntsson, told Goulsten that a traffic light at that intersection does not seem likely, but that the state makes decisions about S.R. 31.
"There is not to my knowledge an immediate warrant for a traffic light on State Road 31 but we are in discussions and moving forward with Florida Department of Transportation for the widening of 31 and improvements that will go along with widening," he said.
Inside Babcock, intersections are controlled with roundabouts rather than traffic lights, Berntsson said.
County lawyer Tom David advised Goulsten that decisions on Babcock roads and safety issues are not addressed by the county or state, but by the Babcock Independent Special District, which must hold public meetings. He advised Goulsten to attend those meetings.
"The independent special district acts like a governing body for all of Babcock Ranch. The county's role is limited here just to dealing with the approval of plats and development orders."
According to state laws, independent special districts start out being controlled by board members selected by the developer. Gradually, the boards transition to resident elections as population levels increase.
