Babcock Ranch will pay an estimated $50 million to widen the two-lane State Road 31 that leads to the new development's entrance.
"We always said we were going to pay for our impacts so the taxpayers aren't paying," said Lisa Hall, Babcock spokeswoman.
S.R. 31 is a country road that has struggled with increasing traffic, including a large number of gravel trucks traveling to the interstate or other roads. Truck traffic was high even before Babcock began construction in 2017, Hall said.
Kitson & Partners began negotiations with Charlotte and Lee counties in 2007, seeking new zoning to build in what was then ranchland and gravel mining, owned by the Babcock family since the early 20th century. To gain approval to build so far from an urban center, developer Syd Kitson promised that the future small city would finance its own infrastructure, from water and sewer to roads and fire stations.
Babcock, which opened in 2018, has an agreement with each county. It runs its own water and sewer facilities. It also has an agreement with the Florida Department of Transportation to mitigate traffic problems on state roads in its region.
FDOT has said it is able to move faster on major construction projects when it has partner funding. State and federal road funding has fallen short due to the inability of gas tax funding to keep up with national construction needs. FDOT is completing its design and engineering phase of the S.R. 31 project. At a hearing in March, FDOT engineers said they hope to complete construction on the project by 2025.
At FDOT's hearing, many residents came out on all sides of the project. Longtime residents who had hoped for 10-acre ranchettes when the Babcock's sold are unhappy that Babcock is a more dense community that can accommodate up to 19,500 homes. Kitson has explained that he sought to avoid the rural ranchette development that would have eliminated vast stretches of preservation land now returned to public ownership.
Babcock residents and some locals told FDOT they are looking forward to a safer road with four lanes, a wide median, better drainage and walking paths at least as far as Babcock's main entrance at Horse Shoe Road.
The project will be executed by FDOT, but will use large pieces of Babcock land for drainage and walking paths. There will be roundabouts at certain intersections to slow traffic.
In the future, FDOT will consider whether to extend the four lanes farther north onto S.R. 31, and whether to widen the Babcock section further to six lanes. The project is designed so that the median strip can be turned into two more lanes. If the project extends to six lanes, the roundabouts could be replaced by traffic signals.
