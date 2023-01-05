A new neighborhood is coming to Babcock Ranch.
PulteGroup, one of America's largest homebuilders, said TerraWalk will offer 1,000 single-family homes and twin villas in the solar-powered community that straddles Charlotte and Lee counties.
TerraWalk, expected to open this fall, is the first DiVosta-branded resort community in Babcock Ranch, according to a news release.
“We are very excited to announce TerraWalk in Babcock Ranch. This community presented a unique opportunity to create an upscale, amenity-rich neighborhood unlike any other in Babcock Ranch,” said Josh Graeve, division president for PulteGroup Southwest Florida. “The charm and community of Babcock Ranch combined with DiVosta’s vision for lifestyle and quality, will come together to create a very special and unique neighborhood that will surely exceed expectations.”
The guard-gated neighborhood will include an eight-acre amenity campus with an onsite bar and restaurant.
"DiVosta Homes builds consumer inspired homes and communities that provide casual, resort-style living for those wanting a winter retreat or a home year-round in its home state of Florida," the release stated.
TerraWalk is Pulte's fifth neighborhood in Babcock, joining Parkside, Northridge, Edgewater and Edgewater Shores.
Home prices are expected to start in the $400,000's.
"DiVosta will offer three collections of consumer-inspired home designs and a variety of homesite sizes overlooking lakes and preserves with cul-de-sac streets and an extensive network of hiking and biking paths connecting to Babcock Ranch’s growing trail system," the release stated.
The news release touts the neighborhood's proximity to stores and restaurants at the Publix-anchored Crescent B Commons and Founder's Square, with future commercial development planned just to the northeast of TerraWalk.
The amenity campus will include a 12,000-square-foot clubhouse with a fitness center, aerobics studio, activity and game rooms, and a catering kitchen, as well as a pool, heated spa, poolside outdoor bar and grill, dog park and sports courts including pickleball.
For more information, visit www.DiVosta.com/TerraWalk.
