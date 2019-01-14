A 9-month-old baby girl from Port Charlotte died Saturday from injuries she sustained in a three-vehicle crash in Lee County on Jan. 9.
Hida Jolin Mateo had been transported to Tampa General Hospital with critical injuries after the wreck.
“Our thoughts are with baby Hida’s family during this difficult time,” wrote Lt. Gregory S. Bueno in a Florida Highway Patrol press release update Sunday.
Hida and her mother, Dilia Mateo, 16, were passengers in a Nissan Sentra traveling along southbound Interstate 75 around 9 a.m. Jan. 9. The driver, Miguel Imul, of Port Charlotte, slowed as he approached a tractor-trailer that had stalled on the Caloosahatchee Bridge.
Johnny Coleman, 58, also of Port Charlotte, was driving behind Imul in a Ford van when he collided with the back of Imul’s car, forcing it into the trailer. The car continued along the concrete barrier wall before also striking the right front side of the trailer.
Coleman’s car then collided with the rear of the trailer, catching fire and becoming wedged underneath. He died at the scene.
Dilia Mateo and Imul were both taken to Lee Memorial Hospital. Mateo was released by Wednesday afternoon, while Imul remained there with serious injuries. No update was available on Imul’s condition Sunday.
The crash remains under investigation. It is unknown whether alcohol was involved in the accident.
