Heavy equipment operator Jason Koons was working on a project off Bermont Road in Punta Gorda. Bulldozing on the edge of a muddy pit, he noticed something small squirming near the surface of a 4-foot deep lake of sludge.
It was a 3-week-old baby otter, alone.
“This is where I find them coming up struggling to get air...through all the mud,” Koons told the Sun.
The project had cut through the otters’ den. Koons said the project is related to mining, and will eventually be used for residential development.
Koons grabbed the “mud-encrusted blob,” as Dr. Robin Jenkins, the director of veterinary services at Peace River Wildlife Center (PRWC), put it, and rinsed off the female otter with all of his drinking water for the day. He called PRWC, dried off the otter, bundled her up and ran it to the center that afternoon.
“The baby otter I found at work today after I accidentally destroyed its home,” Koons, 38, wrote on a Facebook post about his delivery to PRWC.
After returning to the construction site, he found another baby otter, a male, that had survived the encounter with the equipment.
The pups’ mother was nowhere to be found. “She may have been crushed,” Jenkins said, or the mother could’ve gotten away.
“The two baby otters were covered in muck and had ingested a fair amount of it,” Jenkins said. “The poor things had mud shoved up their nostrils.”
The two animals’ eyes and ears weren’t even open yet.
They were treated for shock over their trauma for the first few days, and eventually stabilized, Jenkins said. The center kept them for about a week until they transferred the pups to the Center for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) on Sanibel Island in Lee County for long-term care. The pups will eventually be released back into the wild, Jenkins said.
“We don’t have the ponds that they need,” Jenkins said. “They need to be taught how to swim.” Otters do not have an innate instinct to swim, and need to be taught by their mothers.
“It was really sad,” Koons said. “But I’m thankful that I was able to at least give these two a fighting chance with the assistance of the Peace River Wildlife team.”
Koons also donated more than $60 to the center that day.
“Baby otters require long-term care until they are old enough to survive on their own,” CROW wrote about the otters on their website. “In the wild, they would stay with their mom as a family group for approximately seven to eight months or more.”
Otters this young are “in a very delicate stage of their life,” CROW wrote, and are susceptible to pneumonia and other respiratory diseases.
CROW did not immediately respond for comment about the condition of the otters.
As of Tuesday, the otters switched from using nipple feeds to tube feeding as they were having trouble suckling during feeding time. The tube will ensure the otters are getting the proper nutrition and prevent aspiration, CROW posted on social media.
The male, who started off at 590 grams on Jan. 25, has lost weight, while his sister, who started off at 530 grams, has gained weight.
You can follow the two baby otters’ progress at www.crowclinic.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.