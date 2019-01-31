You otter know

Seven fun facts about North American River Otters

- River otters are a part of the weasel family.

- An otter can run at speeds up to 15 miles an hour on land. Usain Bolt's record speed is 27.8 miles per hour.

- River otters are mostly nocturnal.

- They are social animals, and groups usually consist of a female and her juvenile offspring.

- They have webbed feet, and their fur is water repellent.

- They can hold their breath for eight minutes.

- An otter's tail makes up about a third of its total 3- to 4-foot span.

-Source: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, National Geographic and the National Wildlife Federation.