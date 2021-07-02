Fireworks and nesting birds don't mix.
Englewood's bird steward, Mary Lundeberg, is asking boaters, visitors and vacationers on beaches and barrier islands to refrain from setting off fireworks this weekend, or any weekend, near nesting birds. That means eggs or chicks.
"If you're going to do fireworks on the beach, make sure there's no nesting birds around," she said.
Scientists and citizen advocates are working year round to ensure the survival of shore birds in Florida, whose existence is always threatened by development. The good news is that the beach sand renourishment in Englewood appears to be helping birds, Lundeberg said.
But fireworks on and around July 4 are a major threat, she said.
Over Memorial Day weekend, boaters set off fireworks in these areas, Lundeberg said, which caused nesting bird parents to abandon their eggs. By the time they came back, the eggs were eaten.
Now, a month later, eggs are chicks, which are still vulnerable to predation if their parents are scared off from the nest, Lundeberg said.
Birds are not nesting on Englewood's busy public beaches. Rather, she said, they are nesting on places like Stump Pass Beach State Park, Palm (or Don Pedro) Island and Gasparilla Island (Boca Grande), she said. The usual firework culprits in these quieter locations are boaters who pull their boats up to the beach for revelry.
It's easy to miss the eggs or the chicks, she said, because they are camouflaged to look like sand.
Lundeberg acknowledged it's hard to get the word out to boaters, who may arrive from outside the county. But the message goes out to vacationers as well as full-time residents.
Nesting birds in these areas include: the threatened least tern, black skimmers, Wilson plovers (species of special concern) and the snowy plover.
Predator birds in the area that are likely to eat the eggs or chicks are fish crows, gulls, yellow crowned night herons. Ghost crabs will also eat the eggs.
And as usual, dogs should not be allowed to run freely on the beach. Dogs often arrive with boaters as well. They can eat eggs, disturb nests and stress nesting birds.
