Joseph Anthony Brooks, 29, was found guilty on one count each of child abuse and aggravated child neglect by a Charlotte County jury, according to a news release from State Attorney Miranda Fox's office.
The verdict came after a four-day trial at the Charlotte County Justice Center. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 7.
Brooks was babysitting for his girlfriend at the time in February of 2020; while in his care, according to authorities, the 6-month-old infant stopped breathing.
"Instead of calling 911, the defendant called the child’s mother," the news release stated. "She called her sister who was nearby and she rushed the child to the hospital."
At the hospital, doctors discovered the baby had "recent abusive head trauma," citing the baby's posture and unresponsiveness. Detectives with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office also reported finding bruises near the baby's ribs.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office subsequently began an investigation, where investigators learned that Brooks had babysat the infant several times in the months before the hospital visit.
Brooks was later charged and arrested in connection with the infant's injuries. At one point, he claimed that an injury found on the infant's head happened after his own daughter played too rough with the infant.
Brooks had previously been convicted of a battery charge from May 2019.
Assistant State Attorney Jennifer Garczewski, Charlotte County Felony Chief and Assistant State Attorney Alexa Lipham prosecuted the case.
