Back-To-School Giveaway
10 a.m.-1 p.m. July 22. Sellstate Vision Realty will be handing out backpacks with lots of school supply goodies as well as raffling off an Apple IPad to one lucky winner. Limit one backpack per attending child. Register at https://go.evvnt.com/1232245-0. Sellstate Vision Realty, 2705 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. 941-336-5400.
Kicks for Kids New Sneakers and Socks Drive
GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club, a proud member of the 132-year-old General Federation of Women’s Clubs, is a local service organization working to improve lives in the local community. From 11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 29, the club will hold their third annual Kicks for Kids New Sneakers and Socks Drive for Kids’ Needs to help local children kick off the school year in comfort. Kids’ Needs of Englewood supplies up to six pairs of shoes over the year to each child in need. Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. www.gfwcrotondawest.org.
Back-To-School Bash
Noon-6 p.m. July 30. Food trucks, live music, bounce houses, dunk tank, laser tag, bungee jump, rock wall and more. City on the Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port. Hosted by The North Port Young Professionals. Proceeds will go to local North Port Schools to help families with school supplies and uniforms. The event will continue from 7 to 10 p.m. with live entertainment including the No Filter Band. Back-to-school supply donations are being accepted. https://northportyp.com/back-to-school-bash.
DOH-Charlotte/Sonshine Baptist Church/Safe Kids Southwest Florida Back-to-School event
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has partnered with Sonshine Baptist Church and Safe Kids Southwest Florida to bring the community some Back-to-School festivities. The event will include a food pantry, school supplies and goodie bags. There will be vendors for the community to visit with. DOH-Charlotte will be giving out bicycle helmets and fitting them for each child. The event will be from 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 6 at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte.There is no charge for the event, but space is limited. Reserve your spot by emailingFarrah.Fishman@flhealth.gov or by calling 941-624-7200, ext. 7273.
Englewood Back to School Bash
The annual Englewood YMCA Back to School Bash will be 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 6 at SKY Academy Englewood, 871 S River Road. The free event will be a drive-by distribution again this year with backpacks, school supplies and toiletries. During these hours, the Kids Needs closet will also be open at 272 S. Indiana Ave. for distribution of shoes, socks and underwear for students of all ages. For more information, call the YMCA at 941-475-1234.
