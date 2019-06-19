Parking is not a new problem for Gilchrist Park in Punta Gorda.
It's been a regular topic at City Council meetings since the first redesign phase was completed in late 2017 − most notably by fans and players of the Guitar Army jam sessions every Tuesday and Thursday at the park along West Retta Esplanade.
The lack of parking, and the proximity of the spaces available to the park's pavilion area, were back on the table at Wednesday's City Council meeting, bringing about plenty of ideas but not much action.
What's the problem?
User damage.
"The current ... whatever we call that roundabout that we have there now ... is all cracked and broken from people driving on it, parking on it and it’s completely wasted space," said Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews. "It’s starting to look really nasty because people have cracked all the cement on it. One way or another that has got to be taken out."
Since the park was reopened, locals have taken issue with the renovations ranging from parking, to pickleball, to the design of the park in general.
What is changing?
Nothing yet.
The City Council opted to put off any formal decisions until the Citywide Master Plan − a guide for future development in the city − is completed this fall.
"I think on a lot of these projects we should should be procrastinating just a little bit until we do get a master plan," said Council Member Gary Wein. "We are throwing band-aids out there when we don’t even know what the soar is."
Instead, the City Council suggested ideas for the entry way that sits directly west of the PG Waterfront Hotel.
Mayor Nancy Prafke said the main goal is to get the roundabout closer to the pavilion.
"We want to see the roundabout ... or some kind of way for the (Punta Gorda Fire Department) trucks to be able to make a full turn," said Mayor Nancy Prafke. "It needs to be right (next to the) the pavilion so that it can be used as a drop off area and if there are additional parking spaces to get there that is fine."
Why does the roundabout have to be there?
City fire codes.
"Taking away the roundabout would limit the ability for a fire apparatus (trucks) to make a safe turn around (which is required by the city's fire safety codes)," said PGPD Fire Marshal Jennifer Jones-Molnar.
"The raised part of it … it’s all cracked and broken. It looks terrible," Matthews said.
Does this seem like a waste of the city's money?
Yes, according to Council Member Debby Carey.
"This seems like we (could be) spending a lot of money for not much change and I still don’t see that we’ve addressed the problem of being able to get the vehicles close to the pavilion. My constituents, what I’m hearing is that the problem isn’t the parking as much as it is access to the pavilion. They want something that they can drop things off, drop people off."
How much would it cost?
It's too early to tell.
"We haven't done any detail cost analysis (at this point)," said Mark Gering, engineer for the city's public works department.
Can there be peace for parking at Gilchrist?
It's too early to tell.
City staff offered up two options: one redesigning the parking lot in an "L-shaped" design that would still incorporate the roundabout and additional parking and one that was a horseshoe-style design that would require removal of a lot of the grass area on the eastern side of the park.
Neither made much of an impact on the council members, but Matthews said the "L-shaped" option seemed more preferable of the two.
"I do think that this is a much better choice where you would have an 'L-shape' and a roundabout at the end of it," Matthews said, "so people could come in and drop off things for the pavilion use and then turn around and go back out."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.