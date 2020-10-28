Charlotte County's backyard chicken ordinance finally broke out of its shell to win 4-1 approval from commissioners Tuesday.
Already, locals are signing up, County Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan said Wednesday, although the ordinance is not official until it has been registered with the state. That takes a few days, he said.
It's been more than a year since a band of residents first requested the county permit the keeping of hens in residential lots. Previously, chickens were only allowed in agricultural areas or for households involved in the national 4H Club.
Now, the option is available to many but not all homeowners. The ordinance says your yard must be at least 10,000 square feet, unless your property was subdivided before 1992, then it can be whatever size your lot is. Many of these earlier subdivisions are small lots. The law won't allow chickens in a subdivision with rules that ban them.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch tried to add a 20,000-square-foot lot minimum, but no one seconded his motion. He voted against the rule saying the overwhelming response from residents that he contacted said they don't want chickens in their residential neighborhood.
With the new ordinance, you cannot keep roosters, and the number of hens is restricted depending on your lot size. You must have an entirely enclosed coop for them, plus, you must install a 6-foot opaque fence in the area around the coop.
The commission removed a $440 application fee, but Commissioner Christopher Constance Tuesday added back a $35 fee.
Residents must register with the county, take a course with the state extension service and submit to county inspection if necessary.
One resident, Linda Perkins, speaking in opposition, described how her husband was exposed to chickens on visits to a Missouri family farm as a child. At age 30, he began to lose his sight after being diagnosed with a fungal disease that grows in the soils fertilized with chicken manure. Histoplasmosis is usually a mild and noncontagious disease, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, that on rare occasion, causes serious damage to vision. It is acquired from inhaling dust from areas where bird or bat manure mixes with natural fungus in the soil.
In rebuttal to Perkin's warning, Melissa Aniskewicz, founder of Charlotte CLUCK or Citizens Lobbying for Urban Chicken Keeping, told commissioners "We're not asking to have a farm where you have 50-100 chickens. There's always going to be one little thing that could happen."
"We love our pets, but they all come with a cost," said Jono Miller, a Sarasota County resident who organized for the chicken ordinances there.
Five-year-old Jordan Aniskewicz came to the microphone with his mother, Markie Aniskewicz, to attest to his desire to keep chickens. But he got nervous and could only smile and answer yes to his mother's questions.
"Do we love 4H? Are we going to win at the fair?" she asked.
Before the vote, Deutsch confessed that should the vote pass, he would participate in his own way.
"If we end up with them, I'll take the eggs," he said.
