Charlotte County’s Planning and Zoning Advisory Board unanimously voted to recommend revisions of the backyard chicken bylaw to commissioners — despite complaints about costly fencing.
The purpose of the bylaw, that was nearly approved in June, is to allow people, even on small residential lots, to keep chickens, with restrictions.
In June, commissioners stopped short of voting and told staff the $440 application fee was too high. So the fee is gone as is the requirement to have a hearing before the Board of Zoning Appeals.
Melissa Aniskewicz, founder of Charlotte CLUCK or Citizens Lobbying for Urban Chicken Keeping, asked why the county would require a fence when the coop already encloses the birds. For people with a large backyard in particular, she said, that could be very costly.
“I just don’t have that kind of money,” Aniskewicz said.
Planning board members agreed with citizens that the remaining rule for a backyard fence is not clear and could be onerous. They noted this problem in their report to commissioners.
Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan said commissioners had specifically ordered that a backyard fence be included in the bylaw as well as the covered coop.
One resident spoke out against chickens on small residential lots.
Alice Esposito said she enjoyed raising chicken when she lived in the north, but she had 14 acres. Charlotte County residential lots are very small, she said. She also fears their manure could run off into waterways.
“I certainly don’t want to have my neighbors having chickens next to me,” she said.
The bylaw allows four chickens on a small lot and no roosters. One person in the household must take a University of Florida extension course on raising chickens. Feed must be stored so it does not attract pests. Owners cannot kill their chickens on site, nor release them nor hand them over to Animal Control. Chickens can’t be crowded in a coop. An animal that kills a chicken can’t be automatically labeled a hazard.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch has been the one commissioner saying he hears lots of negative responses to the chicken bylaw. But neighboring counties and cities have adopted these bylaws with minimal problems, according to county staff.
