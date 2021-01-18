A scuba dive shop in Port Charlotte was denied a zoning exception to teach scuba in a backyard pool after dozens of complaining neighbors signed a petition.
The Zoning Board of Appeals voted unanimously Wednesday to deny the request of Bottoms Up Scuba to receive a home business permit for eight hours a week at the owner's home on Fields Terrace.
Business owner Renata Ellis told The Daily Sun Thursday she is considering her legal options right now.
Planning staff had recommended the permit, saying Ellis agreed to only allow two customers at a time in the pool and a maximum of six customers a day. The scuba equipment business is located at 3781 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
It was neighbors in the waterfront community south of Edgewater Boulevard that appeared to sink the zoning exception.
"They don't seem to respect anyone in the neighborhood," said Sharon Nicolosi, who complained about seeing Ellis' Corvette speeding on the cul-de-sac street.
Cars parked on the street was a big complaint.
"If this petition is granted, will the board be happy to learn that someone did not make it to a hospital, because an emergency vehicle couldn't make it through the parked vehicles?" the Rev. Oleh Saciuk asked rhetorically.
The neighborhood is one of increasingly expensive homes clustered on quarter-acre lots bounded by canals. The open harbor is a few streets over.
Zoning Board member William Abbatematteo said he was denying the permit, because by being outside the home structure in the pool, it stretched the definition of home occupation. He also said the testimony of the neighbors shows that the business was detrimental to the quality of life in the neighborhood.
He suggested that one can make noise as a private citizen, but restrictions are greater on a business in a residential neighborhood.
"I can have a hobby and bang away all day on my garage and make all the bird boxes I want, but for me to have people over and charge them, I'm a business," he said.
Ellis countered saying any noise or traffic coming and going from her home is from friends and a big family, not scuba customers.
"That has nothing to do with scuba diving," she said. "That is friends and family having fun. It's just my personal life, the way I live it."
Street parking is allowed in neighborhoods not governed by subdivision rules.
