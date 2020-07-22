PORT CHARLOTTE — A problematic old iron force-main pipeline is giving Charlotte County Utilities Department fits.
A nearly half-mile section of sewer pipeline on Quesada Avenue experienced at least three breaks in June, spilling an estimated 370,000 gallons of untreated sewage into nearby swales and waterways.
The latest 200,000 gallon sewage spill was reported on June 28, and occurred one house away from the location of a June 7 sewage spill that discharged 150,000 gallons.
In both instances, county crews found a 20-inch iron wastewater pipeline with a hole in the bottom on Quesada Avenue, behind homes on Red Oak Lane.
"Over the past few weeks, we have had three separate breaks occur on a 20" ductile iron wastewater force main," said Caroline Wannall, public relations manager with the Charlotte County Utilities Department. "This section of pipe is approximately 30 years old with the exact cause of the failures unknown at this time."
Of the 150,000 gallons spilled in the June 7 break, 125,000 gallons were collected by a vacuum truck. The remaining 25,000 gallons entered a storm drain flowing to the Lion Heart Waterway, reported Bruce Schellinger in the Florida Department of Environmental Protection spill report. The report blamed a "possible pipe defect or damage during installation years prior." It took almost 12 hours to repair.
The latest spill occurred next door. The report indicates the same spill recurred on two dates (June 18 and 28) but was reported as one spill. Of the 200,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled, an estimated 60,000 gallons entered the Lion Heart waterway. Another 10,000 gallons entered a pond with the Heritage Oaks development. An estimated 120,000 gallons were recovered by vacuum truck, with the remaining 10,000 percolating into the soil of the affected drainage swale. All areas were cleaned an limed. Samples of the waterway and pond were taken, reported Schellinger.
A third sewage spill took place on June 14 on Quesada Avenue. Another hole was found in the iron pipeline. In that case, 28,000 gallons was reportedly spilled, with 18,000 gallons recovered by vacuum truck. The remaining 10,000 gallons percolated into a large area by the time clean up efforts began. According to the spill report, a nearby storm drain was dammed off from receiving flow so the sewage wouldn't reach any waterway or drains.
The county has plans to replace the pipeline, but it may have to wait six months.
"The department's current focus is to replace approximately 1,900 feet of the pipe from the Master Lift Station to the Lion Heart waterway," Wannall said. "Staff has started working on the process for this project, with construction anticipated to begin in 2021. The approximate cost is $500,000."
In the meantime, the departments is taking additional steps to reduce the possibility of future pipe failures until the replacement has been completed.
They installed devices along the problem section of pipe and made operational adjustments at a nearby lift station.
"We installed Automatic Air Release Valves on the force main," Wannall said. "These valves allow trapped air within the pipe to be released. Pockets of air can cause increased pressure within the mainline leading to pipe failure. We also increased the amount (of time) it takes the pumps at the lift station to reach full operational speed. This reduces the velocity of the wastewater within the pipe at pump start-up, thus reducing the potential for a surge of flow within the pipe."
