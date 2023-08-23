Charlotte County Sheriff’s Officer Deputy First Class Bill Miller, CCSO Deputy Lou Henyecz and Homeless Coalition Veterans Service Manager Kevin Bickford hold “Bags for the Brave” backpacks to be distributed to veterans in need.
Right: Charlotte County Veterans Services Manager Jocey Henderson gives instructions to the volunteers from over 20 agencies on the “Bags for the Brave” backpack giveaway kickoff event held at the Family Services Center, 21500 Gibraltar Drive in Port Charlotte.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Officer Deputy First Class Bill Miller, CCSO Deputy Lou Henyecz and Homeless Coalition Veterans Service Manager Kevin Bickford hold “Bags for the Brave” backpacks to be distributed to veterans in need.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Right: Charlotte County Veterans Services Manager Jocey Henderson gives instructions to the volunteers from over 20 agencies on the “Bags for the Brave” backpack giveaway kickoff event held at the Family Services Center, 21500 Gibraltar Drive in Port Charlotte.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Jocey Henderson, manager for Charlotte County Veterans Services, helps organize the distribution of backpacks.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY ASHLEY TURNER
Local agencies pick up backpacks with supplies to distribute to Charlotte County veterans as part of a county outreach program.
SUN PHOTO BY FRANK DIFIORE
Left: County Commission Chair Bill Truex said that he hoped “Bags for the Brave” would show the community’s “appreciation and gratitude” for their local veterans.
SUN PHOTO BY FRANK DIFIORE
Bill Truex looks over a sample of the supplies provided by vendors from the Florida Association of Counties for the backpack donation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.