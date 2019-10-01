PORT CHARLOTTE — A total of 17 animals from the Bahamas are available for adoption at the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County beginning Thursday.
The 10 cats and seven dogs displaced after Hurricane Dorian, underwent a two-week mandatory quarantine after arriving, to prevent the possible spread of any diseases to the rest of the animals in the shelter.
Spokesperson for AWL Ryan Long said all animals should be available this week, though some animals may still need to be spayed or neutered. Animals that still need to be fixed can be placed on hold for a $50 charge.
Of that charge, $25 goes towards their medical fee, and $25 comes off the adoption fee.
Long said one of the dogs is currently on hold, but did not specify which one.
Shelter staff said the animals looked generally healthy overall. A few of the dogs tested positive for heart-worms, which required treatment from antibiotics and is curable, a few dogs tested positive for Erlichia, which is not curable, but is treatable through antibiotics.
The cats were all generally healthy, with a few that needed treatment for upper respiratory infections, but are now on a healthy track.
Adoption fees are $130 for adult dogs, $160 for large breed puppies (6 months and under), $220 for small breed dogs and puppies (25 lbs or less). On Thursday’s from 4 to 7 p.m., the adoption fees for dogs are 1/2 off.
The fees for adoption for cats is $90 for (6 years and under), $80 for cats (aged 7 years and up), $100 for kittens (6 months and under). The cost for adopting cats is half off on Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m.
If you are interested in adopting a particular animal you’ve seen on AWL’s website or one of the animals from the Bahamas, you can call 941-625-6720 after 10 a.m to make sure that pet is still available for adoption.
Email: brianna.kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.