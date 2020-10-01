Robert Gray was mowing his lawn in Punta Gorda Isles when he noticed something splashing in the canal behind his home.
After getting a closer look, he realized it was some kind of large bird.
"His feathers were dark black," Gray said. "He looked like a strong bird, but he obviously couldn't fly."
Peace River Wildlife Center rescuer Donna Widmeyer was trying to get closer to the injured bald eagle when Gray arrived in his boat and assisted. They fished out the adult male eagle and discovered it had been burned by a power line. They quickly transferred it to the PRWC hospital for treatment
"On the outside, there was visible damage," said PRWC veterinarian Robin Jenkins, in a press release. "The feathers on the entire left side of his body were singed — on his head, breast, wing and tail. He also had black marks on the bottoms of his feet. Internally, we didn’t know what we would find. There can be internal injuries along the path of the current, from the site of entry to where it exited. All the tissue and organs between those two sites can be destroyed immediately or the eagle could suffer insidious damage that manifests over the course of 24-48 hours after the initial injury.”
The rescue occurred on Nov. 12, 2019.
Volt, as the eagle was affectionately named by his intrepid rescuer, recovered rapidly from his initial injuries and was transferred to an off-site 100-foot flight cage to await the regrowth of all his burned feathers, according to public relations representative Nanette Leonard.
Peace River Wildlife Center (PRWC) staff released Volt on Thursday morning at the Punta Gorda Nature Park, less than a half mile from where he was found.
"The likelihood of an adult eagle surviving these injuries is approximately 10%," Leonard said. "After nearly a year in captivity, Volt is being released, just in the nick of time for bald eagle mating season in southwest Florida. He was released at the Punta Gorda Nature Park, which is just blocks away from where he was rescued."
PRWC is a local wildlife refuge and rehabilitation center offering free educational tours to the public. The center is located at 3400 Ponce de Leon Pkwy in Punta Gorda.
For more information, visit www.prwildlife.org.
