SUN PHOTO BY JERRY BEARD Family and friends of Bandits Coach Keith Chenault cheer for their players at the Pop Warner Tiny Mite division Bandits vs. Lions game. From left: James Tyre, Krissy Chenault, Dawn Oder, Jan Odum and Lia Chenault.
Jabari Lomax, of the Port Charlotte Bandits, is chased by the Fort Myers Lions defense, in the first quarter of the Pop Warner Jr. Pee Wee division Bandits vs. Lions game.
SUN PHOTOs BY JERRY BEARD
Sean Gerdes (right), of the Port Charlotte Bandits, faces off against the Fort Myers Lions defense, in the third quarter of the Pop Warner Mitey Mites division Bandits vs. Lions game.
Quarterback Jude Kersnason, of the Port Charlotte Bandits, gets ready to throw.
SUN PHOTO BY JERRY BEARD Elias McNeil, of of the Port Charlotte Bandits, runs towards a touchdown, as Malakai Carrion provides protection.
Braydon Everhart, of the Port Charlotte Bandits, is chased by the Fort Myers Lions defense.
The Port Charlotte Bandits line up against the Fort Myers Lions, at the Pop Warner Tiny Mites division Bandits vs. Lions game.
Jamal Streeter Jr., of the Port Charlotte Bandits, runs against the Lehigh Raiders defense, at the Pop Warner Pee Wee division Bandits vs. Raiders game.
The cheerleaders get the spirit going in the crowd for the Bandits.
SUN PHOTO BY JERRY BEARD Alicia Scott, cheers for her son, Port Charlotte Bandits player Teagan Lipke.
SUN PHOTO BY JERRY BEARD Steven Vaughn cheers for his son, Port Charlotte Bandits player Jamari Vaughn.
Port Charlotte Bandits player Jamal Streeter Jr. leads his team through “The Tunnel.”
