Punta Gorda Police arrested a suspect in connection with the robbery of Chase Bank in Punta Gorda Tuesday.
The suspect, who was not immediately identified by authorities, entered the bank at 911 Tamiami Trail around 5:30 p.m., did not display a weapon, and left with an undisclosed amount of money, the PGPD posted on Twitter.
The PGPD announced shortly before 8 p.m. that an arrest had been made. No further details were available.
