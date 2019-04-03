The state has heard the complaints and seen the backup on the right turn lane of Harborview Road onto U.S. 41 northbound.
It’s a design flaw, said Florida Department of Transportation’s Region One Secretary K.M. Nandam. He was speaking at the Metropolitan Planning Organization last week.
“We’re looking at opportunities to change that,” he said of the light at the busy intersection.
The state cut off right turns on that red light last year after rebuilding the traffic lights. State traffic engineers decided drivers could not adequately see the new traffic light, Nandam said.
Charlotte County commissioners have told state engineers that traffic at times backs up beyond the turn lane to the next light back at Kings Highway.
The county’s Transportation Engineer Venkat Vattikuti pointed out, however, that crashes at Harborview and U.S. 41 have dropped from the top problem intersection to the bottom, according to data from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
In addition to Harborview, Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch pointed to long delays at other turn lanes on U.S. 41, including from Olean and Harbor boulevards.
“We have the technology to fix that,” he said.
The department will also address these other turns onto U.S. 41, Nandam said. The state is responsible for that highway.
If it doesn’t involve a state highway, however, the state does not have to pay as much. That’s the problem with an imminent project to widen Harborview from two to four lanes with extensive sidewalks, bike lanes, landscaped medians and storm water management.
Nandam told county commissioners his staff are working with county staff to figure out how to pay for the $46.2 million project as a joint venture, seeing that federal funds will be limited.
Charlotte County Commissioner and MPO Chairman Christopher Constance said he had a quick solution to that problem.
“The simplest way is to make Harborview Road a state road,” he joked, and turned to his board, “Can I have a motion?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.