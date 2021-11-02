Gasparilla Light

The Gasparilla Light on the beach near downtown Boca Grande is one of two lighthouses the Barrier Island Parks Society maintains. Locals call it the Range Light.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

BOCA GRANDE — Barrier Island Parks Society members hope its new website will spark interest in Gasparilla Island's history.

The nonprofit BIPS goal was to create "a user-friendly website for people to quickly and easily access information about the organization, their museums and programs," the society's executive director Sharon McKenzie stated in a news release.

For more than 30 years, the parks society has worked to preserve the two lighthouses on the island, the steel Gasparilla Island Lighthouse, and the larger, wooden Port Boca Grande Lighthouse and Museum.

Before the pandemic, the group offered climbing tours of the Gasparilla lighthouse, and members hope to restart that popular fundraiser.

The Port Boca Grande Lighthouse at the south end of the island, adjacent to Boca Grande Pass, is open from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. daily, November through May.

The group offers educational and nature programs. They strive to preserve and protect the natural resources of the state parks on the barrier islands, including Cayo Casa, Don Pedro and Stump Pass state parks.

They've preserved and protected the Amory Memorial Chapel. The historic structure had been the house of worship for Boca Grande's black residents who worked the phosphate docks and held other jobs on Boca Grande.

To learn more, visit www.BIPS.org.

Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments