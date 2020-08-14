PORT CHARLOTTE — After months of being shutdown due to coronavirus regulations, some stand-alone bar owners have started selling food so they can reopen their doors in Southwest Florida.
For Chrissy Placek, owner of Banditos Bar (5665 S. McCall Road) near Gulf Cove, it came down to a small pizza oven to secure a food license and reopen her bar of 20 years.
"We sold out of pizza the first day (when we reopened July 31)," Placek said. "We had to reopen. If we kept this up, we’d lose the whole thing. And you don’t work 20 years to lose your livelihood. This is my retirement and you don’t go through all those ups and downs for 20 years to turn around and just move on."
Placek applied for her food license through the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
On July 1, the DBPR changed its emergency order to allow businesses to obtain a food license without requiring a percentage of food sold.
"We amended our emergency order so that it takes away the percentage requirement," said DBPR spokesperson Patrick R. Fargason. "Any business can apply for a restaurant or bar license. It doesn’t have to have something special. This is just our normal course of business."
Placek, who is now helping other local bars get their food licenses, said it was a daunting process.
The online application took about a half-hour to fill out, according to Placek, and it was more than thorough.
"They wanted to know everything about the place," Placek said, "what the floors are made of, what the walls are made of, and your bathrooms ... every little detail."
After a couple of tries, Placek said she submitted the proper floor plan to the department.
"At first, I just (made it to show) where the food was going to be but they wanted the whole building," Placek said.
Once it was approved, the DBPR sent them an acceptance package requiring specific details and necessary changes for the bar.
"There were still certain things such as the ceiling (above the oven) − its was not a smooth surface − so we had to put Plexiglas up there so it was washable," Placek said.
"We had to put Plexiglas behind the sink because the walls are not smooth," she continued. "We had to put a hand sink in the same room where we had an ice machine. My husband came in and cleaned up the wiring. (The list goes on)."
Leslie Pines, part owner of Scotty's Pub (14530 Tamiami Trail) in North Port, is one of six bar owners Placek has helped since reopening.
Pines said they've gone through the application process for their food license and are ready for their inspection next Tuesday.
"We’ve had to change some things and add a food station area so we can open," Pines said. "It’s been frustrating. I go to a restaurant and the bars are full of people. They've (the government has) taken our total livelihood away and the bills keep coming (so we had to adjust)."
Pines and partner Dave Diedrick purchased the bar in December 2019. On St. Patrick's Day they had their grand opening but were shut down that same day due to coronavirus regulations.
"We’ll know on Tuesday, and if we are able, we will open Wednesday," Pines said.
Pines said they plan on serving prepackaged frozen food items such as White Castle burgers, little pizzas and hot pockets.
"Anything that you can buy at Sam's Club that comes individually wrapped (really)," Pines said. "We went to a restaurant supply place and purchased stainless steel cabinet and microwave and toaster oven.
"We are building a box over it being so close to the bar, they don’t want anything (like) people smoking or talking to contaminate it. That’s the last thing that we have to do."
At Peace River Brewing Company (1732 Steadley Ave.) in Punta Gorda, part-owner Barry Schrayer said they are opening a full kitchen and Thai and Sushi restaurant − Home of Sushi Thai − at their brewery and will have their state inspection Aug. 14 so they can receive their food license.
If all goes to plan, Schrayer said they will officially open the restaurant next Tuesday.
"We are so excited," Schrayer said. "Everyone in the community has been waiting for it. They’ve seen the progress over the last couple of months. We are putting in whole new kitchen with open kitchen concept in the tasting room."
Unlike Banditos and Scotty's, however, Schrayer said they were able to open over the summer.
"There was a period that we had to close," Schrayer said, "Then (we found) a provision that if we had food trucks that we could open ... probably back in May."
All three establishments said they are following health guidelines as far as masks, social distancing and hand sanitizing stations, as well the 50% capacity limitations.
"The ride has been very rough and scary and everything else for everybody," Placek said. "I don’t want to see anybody get sick. That’s not why we reopened. We reopened so that I can have (food for) my family to eat (and for my employees)."
