Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that all original Phase 1 counties (excluding hot spots Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach) could enter Phase 2 on Friday.
The governor’s order allows bars, nightclubs, concert venues and movie theaters to operate at 50% capacity.
“I mean ... go enjoy! Have a drink. It’s fine,” said DeSantis.
Under Phase 2, bars may operate at 50% capacity inside and full capacity outside with appropriate social distancing. To control capacity, patrons may receive service only if seated.
It couldn’t have come soon enough for local bars teetering on the brink of failure.
When they got the news, Susan Filkins and Siren, lead singer of Feast or Famine, were all alone in Filkins’ little Punta Gorda bar, Hawgz & Dawgz.
“I kind of wish I’d been in a packed bar, where everybody could stand up and cheer at the TV set,” Filkins mused. “I’ve got tears of joy right now. But I still don’t know if I’m going to be able to survive. I just hope I can crawl out of this hole.”
As soon as he got the news, Russ Bellerose at Punta Gorda’s Bar 17 joked, “I’m dancin’ on the pool table, jumpin’ up and down, runnin’ through the rain! Eventually I’ll put my clothes back on.”
Bellerose had already planned a private fundraising poker run for Sunday.
The event, including Hawgz & Dawgs, Shorty’s Place, Racks Pub & Billiards and Bar 17, benefits shut-down bars and Fishin’ Frank’s of Port Charlotte. Now the event can go on with the governor’s blessing.
“This comes in the nick of time,” Bellerose said. “If we didn’t get this chance to open pretty soon, we’d all be out of business.”
While Shorty’s Place in Punta Gorda remained shuttered, Sheryl (Shorty) and hubby Dave Peters had done all the cleaning, ordering and preparation they could. They even installed a sink, with handwashing reminder notices, at the entrance to their outdoor bar.
After much soul searching and risk assessment, the couple threw the switch on June 1, reopening Shorty’s Place without official approval.
“I can socially distance just like everybody else,” the feisty barkeep said, and roped off her barstools to prove it.
“If we didn’t reopen, we’d be broke by July 1. So we just did it.”
“I think I was legal anyway,” she added. “I have a restaurant license, and it was a wrong call to ever consider me just a bar. But I complied up until June 1.
“Now I don’t think I’ll have any problem with capacity. Most people sit outside anyway.”
Jax Hammonds at Port Charlotte’s Hive Bar had resisted opening too soon, even though she, too, has a restaurant license.
“I don’t sell more than 50% food, and I’m not a loopholer. There’s way too much to lose in this business to risk my license. Still, I was planning to easy-open Friday anyway. Now that I can do it legally, even better. Back to business as usual, with extra cleaning and sanitizing.”
With 200 seats in the front and back of The Hive, 50% capacity isn’t a problem for Hammonds.
As manager of Port Charlotte’s PaddyWagon Irish Pub, part of the Linksters chain, Dan Bernal expects to remove some barstools and mark off “enter and exit” areas of the bar for drink ordering.
One point of the governor’s order that has him scratching his head, though, is customers’ “receiving service only if seated.”
“I still need more information about that,” said Bernal. “Seatingwise, we’ll be right at 50% capacity, but some people prefer to stand or mill around.”
Alex King at the new Ken & Barb’s Grove City Kitchen in Englewood hadn’t yet heard the news.
“Wait, what? So, bars can reopen Friday? Is there any change for restaurants?”
When he learned that restaurants may allow bar-top seating with appropriate social distancing, he whooped, “That’s great! We have six-tops pushed against our bar right now, but it’ll be great to have a bar top while we’re serving our soft-opening bar menu!”
