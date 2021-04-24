Barstool Sports founder walks into Taglio

April wasn’t a great month for Vito Recchia, owner of Port Charlotte’s Bella Napoli and 2-year-old Taglio Cucina & Pizzeria Romana.
Five of Taglio’s employees — half the staff at his Roman-style pizzeria — had walked out.
“High and dry,” he said glumly. “This is getting ugly. I really want things to get better.”
He had no choice but to close the pizzeria for two weeks, in order to hire and train new people in the specialized art of 96-hour-proofed Roman “pizza al taglio.”
After Taglio reopened, fans had apparently missed it so much that the place kept selling out of dough.
Now it’s going to have to make a lot more.
Wednesday evening, Recchia took a phone-in order for a plain cheese pizza to go. Luckily, he hadn’t run out of dough yet and made up the order as usual.
He had no idea who would come pick it up.
David “El Presidente” Portnoy — American social media influencer and founder of the sports/pop culture blog Barstool Sports — walked in the door.
Portnoy himself admits that most people identify him as the guy who reviews pizza joints online, using the catchphrase “one bite everybody knows the rules.”
In case you don’t know the rules, the abrasive Barstool Sports founder has stuffed at least one bite of pizza into his cheeks, on camera, every day for the past five years, while standing in front of thousands of pizzerias around the country.
While chewing over his rating, from 0 to 10, he schmoozes with passersby and owners who recognize him immediately.
His reviews, captured in the online series “One Bite with Davey Pageviews,” have gotten arguably more popular than Barstool.
Each review gets thousands of views, and restaurants honored with a good review get thousands more customers.
Standing in front of Taglio with his order, Portnoy said, “I didn’t know it was Roman until I showed up. People know I like Roman style. If I’m going outside the box, Roman’s good.”
Recchia hovered in the background, awaiting the rating.
“I could eat this pizza all day long,” said Portnoy, tucking into not only a second bite, but a second piece. “I really do like Roman style a lot. I’ll go 7.7 ... a very good score. Hopefully he’s happy with it because he’s looking right at me.”
To put things in perspective, the iconic Roman-style Bonci Pizza — founded in Chicago by Gabriele Bonci, the godfather of Roman pizza — rated a 7.4.
“If he gives you a score of 4,” Recchia explained, “you might as well close your doors. If you get a score of 7 or above, you’re going to have a line out the doors.”
“We’ve worked so hard on this place. We needed something like this,” added Recchia, who now forgives Portnoy for insisting on calling his town “Port Chester.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.