Batter up.
Major League Baseball and its players union settled a contentious 90-day lockout Thursday that will allow spring training to begin in earnest within days, with the 2022 season's Opening Day set for April 7.
Players can report to spring training as early as Friday.
The deal reached Thursday agreed to a full 162-game schedule with the two weeks of games that were previously canceled by MLB being made up in nine-inning doubleheaders during the season.
MLB's threatened postponement of Opening Day until April 14 appeared to be the incentive to get a deal done.
While nothing was signed yet, the two sides were able to agree on key economic roadblocks including the luxury tax threshold, pre-arbitration bonus pool and minimum salaries. Those issues, and others, stymied negotiations that dragged on for 90 days.
The Atlanta Constitution Journal said the new collective bargaining agreement will expand playoffs to 12 teams and include incentives to limit so-called “tanking.”
The minimum salary will rise from $570,500 to about $700,000 and the luxury tax threshold will increase from $210 million to around $230 million this year. A new bonus pool was established for players not yet eligible for arbitration, a way to boost salaries for young stars.
Another issue that was hotly debated in the past week was establishment of an international draft, starting in 2024. While a solution was not part of Thursday's deal, it was agreed that talks on such a draft would continue with a July 25 deadline.
From a tourism standpoint, Charlotte County is ready for spring training’s return.
“Obviously, we’re excited about baseball, and in particular, spring training starting back up,” said Sean Doherty, tourism director at the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau.
“We’re excited to hear baseball is back not only for the economic impact associated with spring training but also for the quality of life value it brings to the community,” he continued.
"Less than 30 communities in the whole country have the honor of hosting an MLB team for spring training," Doherty added. "We’re proud to be one of them."
In 2019, around $6.5 million of economic impact was generated in Charlotte County by people who indicated spring training was their primary reason for visiting Charlotte County. Economic impact examines the effect of an event on the local economy based on changes in business revenue, profits, wages and jobs, and more.
“The 2019 spring training economic impact report would be the most recent one to get an accurate comparison as 2020 was cut short and the 2021 spring training was held at restricted capacities (due to COVID-19)," Doherty said.
Restaurants and hotels in the area will surely be looking for a boost, even if the spring training games will be severely cut back this year.
"We're excited," said Bert Parsley, owner of the Twisted Fork restaurant on State Road 776 next to Charlotte Sports Park. "We're looking forward to squeezing some games in. We've been busy because it's season but obviously the games will be a shot in the arm for us."
Once both sides officially ratify the new agreement, baseball business will get hot and heavy with free agents able to sign with teams.
One of the most interesting free agent stories is where Atlanta Braves' star Freddie Freeman will land. He could be returning to the Braves, but he will likely be a much-sought-after acquisition.
According to the Tampa Bay Rays website notifications regarding ticket purchases for Rays Spring Training games will be shared by email. If you purchased tickets from a secondary ticket provider, including StubHub, MLB's Official Fan‐to‐Fan Ticket Marketplace, you must reach out to that provider directly to explore your options for these games. You can buy tickets for remaining spring training games on the website.
As far as plans for Atlanta Braves Spring Training games at CoolToday Park in North Port, a team spokesperson said they would have no comment until the agreement is ratified by both sides.
