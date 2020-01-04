PORT CHARLOTTE — When Peter Rothwell was ordered by the Department of Children and Families to participate in a batterers’ intervention program, he was less than thrilled.
“I didn’t want to do it,” he said. “I’m like, why do I have to do this? This is stupid. When I heard it was 26 weeks, then I really was like man... I wasn’t happy at first, but whatever I had to do to get my daughter back, I was going to do it.”
Rothwell said he and his daughter’s mother just couldn’t get along. There were frequent police visits to the house, and although he said violence wasn’t physical, it was a bad environment for the infant child.
“I went to the first class and instantly realized it was not as bad as I thought it was going to be,” Rothwell said. “It’s really kind of a chill atmosphere. Obviously it’s all men in there, so it’s kind of like a relaxing place to get things off your chest and talk about things. It’s like poker night with the guys or something. We could all relate to a lot of different things.”
Rothwell is a recent graduate from Charlotte Behavioral Health Care’s batterers’ intervention program, which the organization has offered for about a year and a half. So far, there have been about 15 graduates total. The 26-week program focuses on interpersonal relationships using the Duluth Model of power and control, in addition to cognitive behavioral therapy approaches.
Can batterers change?
There’s some debate nationally on the efficacy of batterers’ intervention programs. A report from the Washington State Institute for Public Policy in 2013 stated six tests of programs inspired by the Duluth model had no effect on domestic violence recidivism.
According to VAWnet, a project of the National Resource Center on Domestic Violence, attrition rate for most batterers’ intervention programs is about 50%, and the men who drop out are the ones most likely to re-offend.
Locally, Charlotte Behavioral Health Care does not track recidivism for its participants, nor does court administration. It’s the same for the similar programs offered in the 12th Judicial Circuit, which includes Manatee, Sarasota and DeSoto counties.
However, Nick DeCastro, who teaches the class at CBHC and has been conducting batterers’ intervention groups for about 10 years, said anecdotally, he rarely has run-ins with the men who graduate from the program again.
“You may see those who fall off in the process back at some point if they violate probation, something along those lines,” he said. “But overall, it is a 26-week program and it does take a pretty good commitment and consistency to get through the program. So for those that complete it, it’s not just by chance that this person has gotten through that type of a process.”
DeCastro acknowledged there seems to be a belief in the general public that abusers can’t change, but he stated if he believed that, he couldn’t be in the position he’s in now.
“I believe an addict can change,” he said. “I believe someone with mental illness can change. We all have options. We all have choices that can help us function in a healthier way.”
That change, he said, takes commitment, guidance, direction and practice. It takes confronting the belief systems that are motivating unhealthy behavior.
“If a person is willing to reevaluate their beliefs, anybody can create a new, healthier belief system today that they can use to make better decisions,” he said. “People have their own opinions, but in the work I’ve done with people, I see that change is possible. Even if it’s a small percentage that can change in certain behaviors, who am I to say the client in front of me isn’t going to be in that percentage?”
How it works
DeCastro said many of the participants come into the program with low levels of responsibility and accountability and a high level of defensiveness about their actions. No one wants to be labeled a batterer.
“My main focus is to establish a relationship with the client where they can feel comfortable,” he said. “When somebody feels more comfortable, they’re going to open up a little more. They start to take ownership of what they did and accept the consequences of the situation.”
The violence isn’t always physical, and it’s part of the learning process for participants to recognize the emotional or psychological abuse in their relationships is actually considered abuse.
“They’ll say, ‘I never hit my partner, never battered my partner, but I will admit I have been emotionally or psychologically abusive. I did call them names or put them down or manipulate them,’” he said. “Learning abuse is not just physical is important for clients to understand, to look at their overall behavior, not just physical, how they compromise, deal with arguments.”
DeCastro said some of his clients come from abusive families, though that’s not always the case. Ultimately, domestic violence always stems from an unhealthy belief system.
“Somewhere along the way, these types of attitudes and beliefs were adopted — whether it was a childhood experience or whether you witnessed domestic violence or were abused or neglected — something deep down inside that urges one to want to control other people, and unfortunately that comes out in unhealthy ways,” he said. “That can be the hardest part of this process is to help someone see the way that they think isn’t the healthiest way to continue to think.”
He talks a lot in the class about having empathy for other people, because the participants will be less likely to hurt someone if they care about how they feel. He emphasizes that violence is not an acceptable solution for problems.
“That’s the one thing I think most clients leave with is to recognize warning signs of things escalating and the possibility of a violent altercation and knowing when to get away, to take a time out, to step back from a situation to cool off and get to a more rational place,” DeCastro said. “A lot of people leave with the tools that are going to help them be safe and personally just make healthier choices that don’t pertain to using violence or power and control techniques.”
New beginnings
For Rothwell, he said he gets along better now with his mom, his sister, and friends he hadn’t talked to in years. He’s ended things with his daughter’s mother, stating the class helped him see the warning signs and red flags in their relationship. She has visits with his daughter, and he stays calm during them, but they don’t mesh as anything more.
“It’s not the happiest ending to the situation, but it’s the safest one and the best one for me and her,” he said. “I realized it wasn’t meant to be, and I had to let it go, so that’s what I did.”
Rothwell said the class helped him learn to think before he acts, instead of acting on impulse.
“There’s always a better way to deal with a situation than yelling or putting your hands on somebody,” he said.
Due to his progress, he was able to be reunified with his daughter even before graduating from the program, after being separated from her for six or seven months. He described the 1-year-old, Dakota, as “perfect.”
“Amazing, beautiful, all that stuff,” he said. “A blessing.”
The majority of the men who take batterers’ invention are court-ordered, either due to an arrest or through DCF, but it’s also an option to self-refer. DeCastro said CBHC is an open door for anybody who would like to get involved. For him, it’s people like Rothwell who inspire him to keep going.
“It’s incredible to see when I meet somebody in jail at their lowest point and then 26 weeks later, they’ve put the pieces of their life back together,” he said. “Peter’s now in a better position to be a great father and the father he’s always wanted to be. He’s in a position to be a better son to his mom. For whatever relationships he chooses, he’s a better version of himself.”
DeCastro wants to promote the message that there’s no stigma in seeking help.
“You shouldn’t feel ashamed to admit that things need to be improved, and you can’t do it on your own,” he said.
