PORT CHARLOTTE — Bayfront Health Port Charlotte has been certified as a Primary Plus Stroke Center, Bayfront Health CEO Tara McCoy said.
“This certification demonstrates to our community that Bayfront Health Port Charlotte is performing at the highest level, and that we are dedicated to providing the best possible stroke care,” she said.
Stroke is one of the nation’s leading causes of death and is also a leading cause of serious, long-term disability in the United States.
DNV Healthcare, which provides the stroke care certification, has recognized the hospital as thrombectomy capable and able to perform the minimally invasive endovascular thrombectomy in which life-threatening blood clots are removed from brain arteries, according to a hospital statement.
“This certification is an example of our commitment to personnel, training and equipment needed to quickly assess and treat strokes,” said Dr. Amy Mellor, medical director of Bayfront Health Port Charlotte’s stroke program.
The DNV Primary Plus Stroke Center Certification is based on standards set forth by the Brain Attack Coalition and the American Stroke Association.
“Achieving this certification validates all the effort we have put into this program and to ensure the health and safety of our patients,” said Dr. Nasser Razack, neurointerventional radiologist for the hospital’s stroke program.
