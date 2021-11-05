Bayfront hit with $2.6M judgment

PUNTA GORDA — A jury found Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, along with a surgeon and a nurse practitioner, negligent in the death of a Charlotte County resident in 2016.
A Charlotte County Circuit judge issued a judgment against the hospital for $2.65 million on Oct. 18.
The hospital filed a motion for a directed verdict from the judge, also for a new trial. Hearings are set for Nov. 18.
Michael Hodge, 62, was residents of Punta Gorda on June 1, 2016, according to the lawsuit, when Hodge's primary care physician told him he should be checked for blockages in critical arteries leading to the brain.
A vascular surgeon, Thomas Kartis, confirmed this diagnosis of critical blockage and recommended surgery for Hodge in late June, which happened to be after Kartis' vacation.
Hodge developed symptoms including feeling extremely light-headed leading him and his wife, Susan Hodge, to Bayfront Port Charlotte's emergency room at 4 a.m. on June 20.
When Hodge and his wife first arrived, they informed the hospital of his diagnosis and scheduled surgery and pre-surgical imaging with Kartis. With Kartis out of the country by June 20, another doctor was called in, Mamoon Jarrah, who sent his nurse practitioner Karen Rudolph, according to the complaint.
There was a series of delays in testing and missed opportunities, according to the lawsuit. By late in the day on June 21, he deteriorated to the point where the emergency surgery was canceled.
Michael Hodge died of a stroke 47 hours after he arrived at the emergency department.
Susan Hodge's complaint, filed in 2018, alleges Kartis should have told Michael Hodge he needed surgery soon, and referred him to another surgeon if the timing conflicted with Kartis' vacation.
A jury, however, found Kartis not negligent. In the trial, Kartis explained Hodge was asymptomatic at the time of diagnosis, and Kartis' decision of when to schedule surgery had nothing to do with his vacation, his attorney, Todd Miller told The Daily Sun on Friday.
The complaint accuses the hospital and its practitioners of unnecessary delays in imaging; of failing to acquire existing imaging and of failing to arrange surgery in time to save Hodge. The complaint accused Jarrah and Rudolph of taking too long to examine Hodge when they were called by the hospital, of Jarrah sending Rudolph instead of himself, and both of failing to take action.
The complaint also accuses the hospital of not having sufficient staff and not having sufficient training of staff to handle cases like Hodge's.
"Defendant Bayfront Health Port Charlotte its hospital and nursing staff withheld appropriate care and treatment to Michael Hodge under circumstances which it knew, or by the exercise of reasonable care should have known, at the time those services were provided that they would likely result in injury and/or death to Michael Hodge," the complaint states.
The complaint describes how Susan Hodge tried to have her husband transferred to another hospital after she became distraught over his deterioration and the delay in his care. She was told such a move would harm her husband.
The jury trial started in September this year. By then, Jarrah had settled out of court and Rudolph was dismissed. Attorneys for Rudolph could not be reached for comment.
The jury verdict found Jarrah responsible for 55% of the negligence, Rudolph 10% and the hospital, 35%. It said Susan Hodge should be awarded a total of $7.5 million in damages.
