PORT CHARLOTTE - Hospital staff and community stakeholders gathered in Venice, Punta Gorda, and Port Charlotte on Tuesday to learn the new name of the former Bayfront Health facilities.
"Welcome to ShorePoint," exclaimed interim CEO Doug Luckett, as a new logo was unveiled facing Olean Boulevard in Port Charlotte.
Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda will now operate at ShorePoint Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda respectively.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health will be renamed ShortPoint Health Venice.
During the public unveiling event, Luckett told the assembled audience that the name "ShorePoint" was chosen to emphasize a connection to the local geography at all three locations.
Luckett also said the name could refer to "shoring up," as in to support or provide aid.
In addition to the three main locations, the ShorePoint name will also be applied to the Bayfront Health Medical Group and Gulf Coast Medical Group, which will now both be known as ShorePoint Medical Group.
The name change is "effective immediately," according to a press release from the renamed organization. The change comes after an 18-month consideration period that overlaps with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We look forward to meeting community needs for years to come," Luckett said.
Jim Findrick, chair of the Board of Trustees, said at the Port Charlotte unveiling that the name change coincides with efforts by the hospitals to expand telehealth and other technological enhancements to make medical care more accessible.
"We appreciate that you trust us to care of you," Findrick said.
Bob White, executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, who attended the unveiling ceremony, told The Daily Sun that he looks forward to working with the hospital under their new name.
"ShorePoint has been a strong community partner," White said.
The three ShorePoint hospitals were estimated by Findrick to have served 63,000 emergency room visits over the course of 2020, along with 24,000 in-patient visits. The hospital system boasts 774 licensed beds across four counties, along with a combined 950 active medical staff.
All three hospitals were previously renamed in 2013, when they came under the Bayfront Health umbrella.
Before then, the Venice hospital was known as Venice Regional Medical Center. The hospital in Port Charlotte was known as Peace River Regional Medical Center, and the Punta Gorda facility was known as Charlotte Regional Medical Center.
The 2013 name change joined the three hospitals with a seven-hospital network with Bayfront Health St. Petersburg as the network flagship.
The network was a joint venture with Bayfront and Health Management Associates, which allowed the hospitals to retain their ownership and management.
