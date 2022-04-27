Bayshore Park fishing pier

CHARLOTTE HARBOR - The west fishing pier at Bayshore Live Park was closed Tuesday after a potential safety issue was found.

Charlotte County government sent out an advisory about the pier at 23157 Bayshore Road.

"An engineer has recommended the county close the pier until repairs are made," read the announcement.

It is unknown when the repairs will be concluded and the pier reopened.

