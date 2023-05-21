ENGLEWOOD — For weeks, The Beach Guy told his regular customers he's losing his rental business — and his competition doesn't want their business on Englewood Beach.

On Tuesday, Charlotte County commissioners will decide the matter, when they consider two proposals for rental and sales concessions on Englewood Beach. The meeting is at 9 a.m., 18500 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte.


   

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments