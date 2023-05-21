Mark Timchula, known as “The Beach Guy” for his umbrellas and chair rental concession, posts morning videos daily describing what the day is like at Englewood Beach. He said this will stop if the county doesn't renew his contract.
During a visit to Englewood Beach in 2019, Ron DeSantis, then Republican nominee for governor, listens to Mark "The Beach Guy" Timchula explain the effects of toxic red tide algae.
ENGLEWOOD — For weeks, The Beach Guy told his regular customers he's losing his rental business — and his competition doesn't want their business on Englewood Beach.
On Tuesday, Charlotte County commissioners will decide the matter, when they consider two proposals for rental and sales concessions on Englewood Beach. The meeting is at 9 a.m., 18500 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte.
For 11 years, Mark Timchula — known as the The Beach Guy for his longtime business at Englewood Beach where he rents umbrellas, beach chairs and other sun-and-fun paraphernalia — had the contract with Charlotte County.
Timchula, president of Mark Knofler’s Enterprises, recently submitted a 22-page proposal to the county. Dominic Trahan, manager of Manasota Valet in Englewood, submitted a 30-page proposal.
A three-person panel of county employees ranked Timchula's proposal 55.9 points and Trahan's 71 points. The panel recommends the county commissioners on Tuesday approve negotiations with Trahan for services beginning in September.
Timchula says it's unfair that the county may go with a different vendor. He asked his supporters to lobby commissioners at the meeting.
"I had four more years left and then I was going to retire," said Timchula, 61. "The county staff doesn't like me. They wanted me gone once before. Now someone new is coming here and they don't want your business. They are going after a younger demographic and adding jet skis. They don't want you on the beach. They are in with the local restaurants and will bring food onto the beach."
Trahan said the ongoing attacks are unjust.
"There was the opportunity to bid on bringing concessions on Englewood Beach," he said. "Our company has every right to put in a bid for the services we offer."
According to Trahan's proposal: "Beach equipment rental providers must also strike a balance to ensure they offer a range of services and equipment that appeal to a diverse clientele.
"With an aging population, the County and beach equipment rental providers must adapt their offerings to cater to the changing preferences and physical abilities of their users."
Trahan's proposal includes rentals of canoes, kayaks, bicycles, fishing equipment, beach chairs, beach umbrellas and inflatables, as well as food service concessions. The company sells koozies, suntan lotion, sunscreen, hats and visors, and bottled drinks in cans or plastic containers.
"The company has successfully established robust partnerships with various prominent local businesses, contributing to its growth and esteemed reputation," the proposal states. "Key partners include Lock N Key, SandBar Tiki and Grille, Magnolias on the Bay, The Beachcomber of Manasota Key, Manasota Key Marina, The Bait House at Manasota Key Marina, and The Reef Raider at Manasota Key Marina."
Furthermore, these partnerships have solidified the company's presence in the community, benefiting Charlotte County and Englewood by driving tourism, supporting local businesses, and fostering a sense of community cohesion, according to Trahan.
Timchula says his business gives back through a daily beach report he posts online, in addition to a radio broadcast and beach cleanups. His business supports St. David's Church and United Methodist Church, raising money for children in need. He said he connects international tourists to the beach.
"Our presence on the beach over the years have come to help our visitors, including missing children and adults, lending our 4-wheelers to law enforcement in emergencies and providing first aid to beach goers for minor injuries and calling EMS in major cases," Timchula's proposal states.
“All of that would go away if I can’t run my business on Englewood Beach,” he said.
A friend created a Gofundme account for Timchula to fight the county. Of the $11,000 requested, about $2,990 was raised.
